Floyd Mayweather to face MMA's Mikuru Asakura in Japan exhibition bout in September

Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japan again in another exhibition, this time against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

Promoters on Tuesday said the bout is scheduled for September, though the rules and length of the bout have not yet been made public.

Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing almost five years ago but has been fighting exhibitions, with a bout against Asakura - the 29-year-old a former two-division MMA champion - to be his fourth since retirement in 2017.

Just over three years ago in Japan he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa, a well-known Japanese kickboxer, while he faced former sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi last month, and faced YouTuber Logan Paul over eight rounds last summer.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in the United States.

"My legacy is already engraved in stone, like I said before, but it's still great just to go around the world and entertain people from all walks of life," said Mayweather. "I'm pretty sure he's gonna come out and give his best, like any and every guy, but I've seen every style, so, my job is just to go out there, be me, have fun and do what I do best.

"September we're going to have fun and entertain people. I'm Floyd Mayweather to him. He's just another opponent to me."

Japan's Asakura, whose MMA record reads 16-3, said: "My name is Mikuru Asakura and I'll be fighting Floyd Mayweather. I'm an MMA fighter but I'm going to use this opportunity and I'm going to use him to raise my name and value internationally. I'm going to win this fight."