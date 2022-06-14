Tyson Fury reveals retirement U-turn in video with promoter Frank Warren - 'Show me the money!'

Tyson Fury has said he will "100 per cent" return to the ring, but stressed "big pockets" are required for a potential unification bout against Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

The 33-year-old repeatedly said he was retiring after successfully defending his WBC world heavyweight crown in April when stopping Dillian Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley.

Rumours have since swirled over a possible return, however, and Fury - who is yet to vacate his WBC belt - hinted a big reveal is coming soon after sitting down for talks with promoter Frank Warren last week.

"We've got some very exciting news coming, I think the world's been waiting for our plan of action," Fury told Queensberry's YouTube channel.

"We had a nice bit of Italian down in London, we had a long conversation about lots of stuff and… Frank do you want to take it from here?"

Warren then added: "We've looked at a couple of scenarios. I spoke to Tyson again today, and we're hopefully going to come up with something that Tyson wants to do. We've talked about various scenarios.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As he prepares to make his Las Vegas debut on Saturday night, Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh says Tyson Fury is among the greatest heavyweights of all time.

"Maybe an exhibition bout, we don't know. Something will come out of it. Once Tyson is happy, then I'll be happy, and whatever is going to be will be.

"There's obviously a lot of things to talk about, and the public will want to see Tyson Fury back in the ring, where he's the king. I want to see that.

"I get where Tyson is and what he's said, people retire and come back in a couple of years, I like fellas to fight when they're in their prime, and for me Tyson Fury isn't at his prime [yet]. That performance last time out was something else, but we're going to have a good chat and I'm sure we're going to have some good news we can announce fairly soon."

Asked if that means he will return in some shape or form, Fury replied: "One hundred per cent, like Jerry Maguire said, Frank, 'Show me the money!'

"If anybody can show me the money, I put a moniker on Frank Warren years ago, I called him the 'Magic Man'. Because if he can bring somebody back from absolutely dead, like he did with me, he must have magic.

"We're going to make something big, big happen."

Warren added: "We did that together. This man is unbelievable to work with."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player EXCLUSIVE: Dillian Whyte was left frustrated by what he felt was an 'illegal push' in his defeat against Tyson Fury but insists he can come back strongly to challenge for world titles again.

The prospect of Fury facing the winner of Joshua's rematch with Usyk in a unification bout has been mooted, but Fury said it will be expensive to face the "middleweight" or "bodybuilder" next.

"There's something to be really excited about, but it doesn't involve Usyk or Joshua at this moment," Fury said.

"I will make a decision on all this. I've only just fought, not even three months ago. I wouldn't be expected to fight until October, November, December anyway.

"I've got no mandatories coming up. No one is rushing me to do anything.

"When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder again, there's only going to be one man to sort this absolute circus out, isn't there?

"What I would say to the people who want this fight to happen, you better have a big cheque book, because to bring the big 'GK' (Gypsy King) out of retirement, to redeem this country yet again, it's going to cost.

"I am a prize fighter and I do fight for prizes, but it's going to cost if you want me to do a mission on this middleweight and show you what a real heavyweight does to him.

"That's going to be expensive, you're going to have to have big pockets, and we can even talk then. Until [they fight], I'm going to stay in Morecambe, training like a lunatic."

Asked about his training regime, Fury said: "I train every day twice a day. I run in the mornings and do weights and boxing in the night. That's not for any specific reason, that's just to keep me fit and healthy and mentally well.

"I've been enjoying my life, running and sparring, that's my way of enjoying life. I'll have a few beers every now and again. I've acted like an idiot abroad like we all do, in Miami, I'm very happy and keeping myself busy."