Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch confirmed in Saudi Arabia on August 20

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight rematch with Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

Joshua is aiming to reclaim the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles after a unanimous decision loss to the Ukrainian in their first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last September.

Since that defeat Joshua has revamped his training set up, bringing in American trainer Robert Garcia to join Angel Fernandez in his corner in a bid to avenge the second defeat of his professional career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Usyk's points win over Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The 32-year-old is returning to Saudi Arabia for another rematch, having avenged his first pro loss with a points win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah in December 2019.

Usyk is recognised as one of the sport's pound-for-pound best fighters, becoming undisputed world cruiserweight world champion in 2018 before claiming three heavyweight belts.

The 35-year-old, who joined Joshua as an Olympic gold medallist at London 2012, is yet to suffer a defeat in 19 professional bouts.