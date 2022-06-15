Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter postponed as British heavyweight is recovering from illness

Hughie Fury's heavyweight clash against Michael Hunter has been postponed as the British contender is recovering from illness.

Fury was set to face American rival Hunter in Manchester on July 2, but the WBA title eliminator will now be rescheduled at AO Arena.

The 27-year-old, who has staged this training camp in Cannes, France, had been attempting to train through the illness but his father and trainer Peter Fury on Wednesday made the decision to suspend the camp to allow his son time to fully recover.

“On behalf of myself and my son, we apologise to the fans but most of all to Hunter and his team, because like us, they’ve gone through a hard camp and this news is the last thing anyone in boxing wants to hear,” said Peter Fury.

“Hughie struggled on through the illness but physically broke down. We look forward to this fight being rescheduled as it’s a great fight for both men and for the fans around the world.

"Once again we apologise to everyone involved, but health is paramount in boxing.”

Image: Fury's WBA title eliminator against Hunter will receive a new date

Fury's promotional team BOXXER are working on a new date for Fury vs Hunter.

“Boxing fans all over the world have been looking forward to this fight and so have the two fighters. Nobody will be more disappointed than Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter by today’s news, but health is more important than anything. We wish Hughie a speedy recovery while we arrange a new date for this bout in Manchester,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO.

All tickets purchased for the July 2 event will be valid for the newly-rescheduled date when announced. Fans unable to attend the new date can also obtain a full refund on any tickets purchased for July 2.

Ricky Hatton was also set to appear at the same venue for a separate exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera, live on Sky Sports.

Hatton is yet to confirm whether his farewell appearance will be rescheduled.

"Gutted to hear that Hughie Fury is injured and wish him a speedy recovery," Hatton tweeted.

"Talks ongoing but not decided yet about whether to move my Sky Sports bout on July 2 as well, as it was on the same bill.

"I will let my fans know the outcome here first."