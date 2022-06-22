Florian Marku calls for 'whoever will bring me faster to a world title' with Conor Benn and Chris Kongo in his sights

Florian Marku has declared that he will take any fight that will bring him closer to a world title challenge, against anyone, anywhere.

Marku is working his way up the welterweight ranks. Last time out he halted former British champion Chris Jenkins in just four rounds to pick up the IBF International strap, a ranking belt for that sanctioning body.

He's now looking for "whoever will bring me faster to a world title".

Florian Marku and Chris Jenkins were invovled in a thriller at the Newcastle Utilita Arena with the 'Albanian King' stopping Jenkins in the fourth round.

"I don't care whoever they bring for me," Marku said. "We fight every day, we spar every day, for us it's like drinking a coffee. I can fight wherever they bring me. Of course there are some good names in the welterweight division. Whoever they bring me, I'm going to fight."

An appealing target for him would be Chris Kongo, an exciting fighter who earlier this month defeated Sebastian Formella, the German contender who's fought both Conor Benn and Shawn Porter before.

"If they pay me good, of course [he'd fight Kongo]. Not one by one, if the money's right bring them two by two. I don't care. I really don't care. I want to secure my family's future and to be a world champion. Of course, him and whoever else they want," Marku said.

Image: Marku attacks Jenkins. (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

"Conor Benn is doing very good. Great fights, he's done great, great work. Of course I would love to fight him but he'll avoid me and I don't want to discuss him. But let's see what the future will bring.

"I'm happy with my results. I'm new in this game, you know I was a kickboxer and boxing is a little bit different, but I'm improving a lot and I have much more to show to the people."

He is close to realising a childhood dream. Marku wants to box in the national stadium in Albania. But his team is working on making that a realistic possibility.

"In Albania, maybe end of August, that would be huge. That was my dream from when I was a child. [There'll be] around 26,000 people there and I can't wait. If this happens, it's unbelievable and all Albanians will be there."

Florian Marku gave his thoughts on Hassan and Adam Azim, with the 'Albanian King' clearly impressed by the brothers.

'Your strength is what makes you who you are'

Former world champion and boxing expert Barry Jones assesses Florian Marku

"Early in your career, I think you were dining out on your physical strength," former world champion and boxing expert Barry Jones says of Florian Marku.

"But I've seen a change, especially in your last three fights - you are using your brain a little bit more and you can box better than we thought and perhaps you give yourself credit for.

"Obviously your strength is what makes you who you are, but the fact you are starting to use your brain more has made you a better fighter and that was evident against Chris Jenkins, who is a good boxer - really tricky and awkward - but you were able to close the gap quite effectively and obviously the shots that finished it were fantastic."

