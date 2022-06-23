Joseph Parker vs Joe Joyce – Promoter Ben Shalom makes 'big offer' for heavyweight clash

A clash between heavyweight rivals Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce could happen, BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom has revealed.

Parker has recently signed a new promotional deal with BOXXER and Shalom has made an offer to stage the Joyce fight on Sky Sports.

"We put in a big offer. That's a fight he [Parker] wants," Shalom told Sky Sports News. "He still wants the big fights. We put in a big offer to Joe Joyce."

Image: Parker is looking for high-profile fights

Joyce is promoted by Frank Warren and boxes Christian Hammer on July 2. Shalom is looking to make the Parker fight later this year.

"I know they won't want Joe going on the Sky platform but for me it's a big fight. So why not go raise your profile, have a big fight on Sky Sports Box Office and still get to return," Shalom said.

"The great thing about Joseph is he wants to fight everyone and I expect him in a big fight in September, October."

A rematch with Dillian Whyte is another high-profile bout Parker is targeting.

Image: Joe Joyce is a leading heavyweight contender

The New Zealander's next fight will have implications at world level. Parker is a former champion and closing in on another shot at a world title.

"He's very, very well ranked with the WBO and the WBC. It's a matter of time," Shalom added.

"He's 30 years old. He's a lot younger than a lot of the heavyweights now and he's not taken a lot of punishment either. He's getting better and better with [trainer] Andy Lee. He's coming towards his prime now. That's his goal. He wants another world title shot.

"He's one of the youngest world champions we've seen and he wants to do it again."