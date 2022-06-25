BOXXER Fight Night: Watch a live stream of undercard from Skydome in Coventry

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Coventry Fight Night Undercard featuring Scott Forrest, Aaron McKenna and Shakiel Thompson

Shakiel Thompson will be eager to display his punch power on tonight's exciting BOXXER show - and you can watch the undercard on a live stream!

The unbeaten contender is the newest signing for BOXXER and will be seeking his eighth victory on a packed bill, which also features Scott Forrest, Aaron McKenna and Kaisee Benjamin.

Forrest, a former Team GB fighter, can continue his impressive introduction to the pro ranks after marking his debut with a swift stoppage win.

Image: Scott Forrest will be seeking another destructive win

McKenna is one of Ireland's most exciting talents, having racked up 14 victories in Britain and America, while Birmingham's Benjamin can also continue his rise towards a title shot.

After the stream ends, coverage will continue on Sky Sports from 7pm, with Adam Azim, Karriss Artingstall and Sam Eggington in action.

Watch Adam Azim, Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk, Karriss Artingstall's pro debut and more live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday from 7pm.