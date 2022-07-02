Liam Smith says Chris Eubank Jr is 'an easy night for me' as new BOXXER signing challenges rival

Liam Smith has called for a fight with Chris Eubank Jr next. Now the former WBO super-welterweight world champion has signed with promoter BOXXER, with his fights to be screened live on Sky Sports, he wants the biggest challenges available.

After a contentious loss to Magomed Kurbanov in Russia, Smith is coming off two impressive wins, beating Anthony Fowler in their Liverpool hometown and defeating Jessie Vargas in New York's Madison Square Garden. In February Eubank travelled to Cardiff to outpoint Liam Williams, a fighter Smith has beaten twice before.

"I've always put my name in for that [Eubank fight]. That's a fight that I'd jump at tomorrow. That's a fight that I'd love, that's a fight that I know could be made now. With me back on Sky that's one that they'll probably push to make," Smith told Sky Sports Boxing.

Even though Eubank Jr is a bigger man, operating at middleweight, Smith is confident that he would defeat the star from Brighton.

"If Chris Eubank fights me the way he fought Liam Williams, I think I'd beat him handily," Smith said.

"I think he's stuck in styles, trying to fight the way Roy Jones [the boxing legend who now trains Eubank] fights. So that's one that I'd bite your hand off for and I'd bite your hand off for it next, if you want the truth."

Smith speaks with some authority on the subject. He has previously shared a ring with Eubank, though only in sparring.

"We had some good spars and you can't really take too much off a spar, sparring in general. But them spars, we done a lot, have also made me massively confident I'd beat Chris Eubank," Smith explained.

"If he comes for a fight, you're in for a fight with him; he's a good athlete, fit. He's not strong but he's fit.

"Boxing ability and boxing IQ I don't think he's the greatest. That's why I think he's stuck in between styles at the moment. I think Roy Jones is trying to get him boxing and if he tries to box me like he boxed Liam Williams, then I think it's an easy night for me."

Eubank Jr isn't the only major fight Smith is gunning for. He's been linked with boxing the son of legendary fighter Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu, who recently secured a good win over Terrell Gausha to shoot up the world ratings. Jermell Charlo, the undisputed super-welterweight champion, is also a target for the Liverpudlian.

"The three names make my ears prick up, make me smile," Smith said.

These fights can happen because Smith is so highly ranked with the key sanctioning bodies. The WBC have him at No 3 in their ratings, the WBA rank him No 4 and the WBO have him at No 2. Even if Charlo were to move up to 160lbs and vacate his titles, Smith would be well placed to fight for one of those belts.

"It's exciting the position I'm in at the moment," Smith said. "If all four belts become vacant, I'll probably get a choice of route.

"The British fans know me. Put a fight in front of me, I'll take it and I've done that the whole way through my career, whether it be Russia, whether it be drop back down a level for a domestic fight with Anthony Fowler.

"Offer me a fight, I'll take it. I like a fight."