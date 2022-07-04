Frank Sanchez says Joe Joyce is 'too slow' and believes a fight with British heavyweight is inevitable

Frank Sanchez says Joe Joyce is 'too slow' to threaten his world title ambitions and believes a fight with the British heavyweight is inevitable.

Joyce cemented his position as the No 1 challenger for the WBO title with a fourth-round stoppage of Christian Hammer on Saturday night.

But Sanchez looms large as a potential opponent, sitting at No 3 in the WBO rankings, and has dismissed the threat posed by 'Juggernaut' Joyce.

"Joe Joyce and I will cross paths 100 per cent, there is no question about that. The only question is will it be this year or next year," Sanchez told Sky Sports.

"The Joyce fight will look very similar to [Efe] Ajagba. He is very big and strong, but too slow for me, slower than Ajagba. He will be no problem for me."

The Cuban floored Efe Ajagba in a masterful points win last October, then dropped Hammer while earning a unanimous decision in his most recent victory in January.

All of Sanchez's fights have been based in America, but he is open to facing Joyce in the UK.

"We will see. I have faith in my team to handle the the business side," said Sanchez, who is co-managed by Mike Borao and Lupe Valencia.

"I am now preparing for a fight at the end of August with Joe Goosen on PBC. PBC have been loyal in my corner and I see a big future with them and Al Haymon.

"If the right opportunity presents itself, let's say for a WBO world title, I have no problem going to the UK to fight Joyce, but we will see what the future brings.

"The only thing I know is by next year I will have a world championship, of this I am certain."

Joyce has voiced his desire to challenge the winner when Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBO, IBF and WBA titles in next month's rematch with Anthony Joshua in Jeddah.

"What a performance, I enjoyed it so much," Joyce said. "I'm top-level ready for the world stage.

"I'm ready for all-comers and I'm looking to fight the winner of AJ-Usyk, maybe Tyson Fury. I'm at that level."

Parker: Don't let egos block Joyce fight

Joseph Parker, ranked at No 2 by the WBO, says he remains eager to share the ring with Joyce.

"The fight with Joe Joyce is a fight I'd love to make. But do you know what it comes down to? It comes down to egos. I know I've signed with BOXXER and Sky and Joyce is with BT and Frank Warren, but why can't we make it happen?" Parker said.

"There's many examples of other fighters that are signed with this team and signed with [another] team, they all come together and make it happen. Why can't we make it happen? It's a great fight.

"Why don't we lock it in and actually fight?"