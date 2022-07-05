Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Date and venue confirmed for historic bill in London

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have confirmed their undisputed middleweight championship fight for September 10 at the O2 Arena in London, live on Sky Sports.

It will be a historic occasion as Shields-Marshall will headline the first televised all-women's professional boxing card in Britain.

The chief support on the undercard will see a top-level super-featherweight unification. Mikaela Mayer, the IBF and WBO titlist, will take on fellow American Alycia Baumgardner, the WBC belt-holder.

The Shields-Marshall fight will unify all four of the major world titles at 160lbs. Hartlepool's Marshall holds the WBO belt, a title she won in 2020 against Hannah Rankin and has subsequently defended three times. Marshall is unbeaten as a pro and has won all her world title fights inside the distance.

Shields, from Flint, Michigan, is one of the best fighters in the women's sport today. She currently is the unified WBA, IBF and WBC titlist and has already previously been the undisputed ruler in the middleweight and super-welterweight divisions, as well as winning super-middleweight belts earlier in her career. The American is also a two-time Olympic champion, having won the middleweight gold medal at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

It is an impressive track record. But Marshall is the only boxer to have beaten Shields. 10 years ago at the amateur World Championships in China, Marshall outpointed Shields on her way to winning that tournament. Shields went on to excel as an Olympian but the two never fought again.

"This fight has been al ong time coming but we're here now. September 10 I will be the new undisputed middleweight champion of the world," Marshall said.

"I beat you and I'll beat you again," she told Shields. "I'm not going to just beat you, I'm going to outbox you.

"I'm going to hurt you and I'm going to outbox you."

Shields' response was testy. "It means a lot to be here," the American said. "She got lucky in 2012 but she won't be lucky in 2022.

"I don't hate nobody ... but I really do have a huge dislike for her."

They will settle that long-running rivalry on September 10 in London.

"It’s finally here. All sports need major rivalries to transcend their boundaries and this is the biggest rivalry ever to come from women's boxing," said promoter Ben Shalom.

"This is a major moment for the whole sport of boxing, a transatlantic fight which will bring new light to the sport. Two major stars, two elite athletes, two personalities and a story that you could not make up. Thank you to all the promoters and managers involved to make a fight that many thought could not happen. A historic night awaits at the O2.”

Marshall's manager Mick Hennessy said: "In my opinion this is clearly the biggest and most exciting fight in the history of women's boxing. It's going to make history and it's going to live up to every expectation. It's been 10 years in the making and I can't wait for September 10 at The O2. This has the potential to be the fight of the year worldwide.”

On the undercard Mayer and Baumgardner will clash in a super-featherweight world title unification.

Mayer won her first championship in 2020 and featured in one of the best fights of last year, a 10-round thriller against Maiva Hamadouche which she won to secure the IBF belt as well the WBO.

Baumgardner is no stranger to excitement herself. She's already boxed in the UK twice before, memorably stopping Terri Harper in a devastating showing last year to become the WBC champion.

The rest of the card will be announced in due course.

"September 10 will be a night to remember forever and a landmark moment for women’s sport with an all-female show. We welcome rising star Mikaela Mayer against Alycia Baumgardner in a super chief support bout and title unification match. And there will be other major announcements to make this the biggest night ever for women’s boxing. We are so proud to be showing this unique, magical evening on Sky Sports," said Adam Smith, Sky Sports head of boxing development.

"[Shields-Marshall] is a truly iconic fight for our sport on what will be an unprecedented night at London’s O2 on September 10. To finally announce one of the most mouth-watering matches of this modern generation between our own incredible world champion Savannah "The Silent Assassin" Marshall and the GWOAT, Claressa Shields, an American idol, is a pleasure and an honour," he continued.

"This is just laced with history, needle, spice, revenge - everything - and these two elite unbeaten boxing champions and fabulous sporting figures clash for the undisputed middleweight title in one of the biggest fights of this era."

The historic bill will televised live on Sky Sports on September 10.