Jake Paul confirms cancellation of Tommy Fury fight with Hasim Rahman Jr to replace British contender

Jake Paul is set to confirm Hasim Rahman Jr as a replacement opponent after Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from their scheduled fight.

The YouTube sensation had agreed to face Fury at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 6, but the British contender has stated that he was 'denied entry' to America.

Paul announced on social media that he would not be facing Fury, who had pulled out of a previous fight date last December due to a chest infection and a broken rib.

Image: Jake Paul has won all five of his professional boxing bouts

"Furys received a termination notice. (Promoter) MVP did everything it could to help him and team. He wasnt interested and he literally went into hiding," Paul wrote on Twitter.

"Second time in a row he has pulled out. Second time in a row Im going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG."

Rahman Jr, son of former world heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, is expected to be finalised as the new opponent for Paul.

The 31-year-old has a record of 12 wins, with six knockouts, and just one defeat.

Fury has expressed his desire to reschedule the Paul fight again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fury claimed that Jake Paul was 'useless' in a heated war of words

A statement on social media read: "I'm gutted and disappointed in regard to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could never anticipated happening.

"This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved.

"I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, any where."