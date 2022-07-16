Arnold Barboza Junior beats Danielito Zorrilla on main event debut

Junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza Junior waited a long time to make his pro main event debut but did not disappoint when given the chance after beating Danielito Zorrilla in California.

Barboza (27-0, 10 KOs), from South El Monte, California, grinded down Danielito Zorrilla to win a 10-round unanimous decision in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,836 Friday evening at Pechanga Resort Casino. Ranked No. 8 by the WBO at 140 pounds, he prevailed by scores of 98-92 and 97-93.

The 30-year-old returned from an 11-month layoff in vintage form, wearing down Zorrilla with a consistent body attack and well-placed right hands. Zorrilla (16-1, 12 KOs), down big on the cards, summoned one final charge in the 10th round.

He landed a crisp right hand that wobbled Barboza, creating one very anxious moment for the Southern California standout. Barboza composed himself and held on for win number 27.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barboza Jr says he shook off his ring rust and is ready for Teofimo Lopez next

Barboza said: "I was a little rusty. It's been a while. I'm not going to be inactive like that any more, man. I'm going to be fighting constantly.

"I was more off balance (in the 10th round). I was right there. Once you saw me off balance, I was right back to my thing. Shout out to my conditioning. My conditioning was on point.

"My manager knows, if we can't get a title shot, you know who it is. We want Teofimo. It's either a title shot or him."

Lightweight sensation Raymond "Danger" Muratalla shut out the game Jair Valtierra over eight rounds by identical scores of 80-71, while heavyweight U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Junior wasted little time, stopping Roberto Zavala Jr. at 58 seconds of the opening round.