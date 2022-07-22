Artur Beterbiev will be toppled by unbeaten prospect Ali Izmailov, claims promoter Dmitry Salita

Artur Beterbiev will be toppled by unbeaten Russian prospect Ali Izmailov, claims promoter Dmitry Salita.

Beterbiev is the formidable unified light-heavyweight world champion. He recently manhandled Joe Smith Jr to hand him a brutal two-round loss, when he added Smith Jr's WBO title to the WBC and IBF belt he already held.

Russia-born and Canada-based Beterbiev is 37 years old but, having won all 18 of his pro bouts inside the distance, he is the most dangerous light-heavyweight in the sport.

However, promoter Dmitry Salita suggests that 8-0 prospect Ali Izmailov will be the man to beat Beterbiev.

"Ali Izmailov may be the best light-heavyweight in the division," Salita told Sky Sports.

"I believe Ali is a superstar in the making and is ready to fight the likes of [WBA titlist Dmitry] Bivol and Beterbiev now and he only has eight professional fights.

"I look forward to his fight on August 10 on 'Detroit Brawl' as he fights the undefeated Eric Murguia who is a bona fide world-class fighter."

Izmailov is training with coach John David Jackson, who similarly holds him in high esteem. "Ali is a world-class talent and a pleasure to work with," he said.

"He is a sponge that absorbs and learns in the gym every session. He has been under the radar with only eight professional fights but I will tell you he is on top of the list of [fighters] I've worked with.

"He has a good test in front of him on August 10 and I expect him to raise another notch for an impressive victory."

