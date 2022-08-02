PODCAST: Frazer Clarke on earning his heavyweight stripes, Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk II and more

Host Andy Scott is joined by Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist Frazer Clarke and trainer Gary Logan as they discuss this week's boxing news on the latest edition of the Toe2Toe podcast.

Clarke had the second bout of his professional career on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain show in Bournemouth. He discusses his heavyweight progression, Olympic team-mate Caroline Dubois and the pro debut of Tokyo Games silver medallist Ben Whittaker as well as the outstanding Billam-Smith vs Chamberlain main event.

Also under discussion are the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch, AJ's new trainer Robert Garcia, what Joshua needs to do to win and much, much more.

Listen to every episode of the Toe2Toe podcast here

The biggest fight in the history of women's boxing - Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall - is live on Sky Sports on Saturday, September 10. Be part of history and buy tickets for the London showdown here.