Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall confirmed on historic Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at O2 Arena

Golden girl Lauren Price MBE (1-0) will fight on a historic night of women's boxing as the Welsh wonder takes on Hungary's Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at The O2 in London on September 10, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

The stylish southpaw opened her professional career with an impressive points victory over Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley back in June.

The Tokyo 2020 Team GB gold medallist will now be keen to make another emphatic statement of intent to the middleweight division on what will be a defining night of 'Legacy' at the iconic venue in London.

Over a decade in the making, bitter rivals Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) headline the most anticipated women's fight in history in a winner-takes-all undisputed title clash.

Also fighting on this unmissable evening of boxing are some of the best female fighters on the planet in Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and Alycia Baumgardner (12-1-0, 7 KOs). The American rivals will battle it out in the co-main event for the undisputed super featherweight championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karriss Artingstall produced a dominant performance on her professional debut, as she overcame Vaida Masiokaite in Coventry

Price's partner and fellow Olympic hero Karriss Artingstall (1-0) will also be out to make it two wins from two on the professional scene when she faces off against France's experienced campaigner Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs).

The Macclesfield featherweight shone on her debut in Coventry earlier this summer, when she comfortably dispatched Vaida Masiokaite on points.

Fellow former Team GB star Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KOs) will bid to continue her meteoric rise towards a future world title shot when she takes on Bulgaria's seasoned professional Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KOs) in six rounds of lightweight action.

The Shane McGuigan-trained southpaw dazzled in front of a sold-out BOXXER crowd in Bournemouth last week as she celebrated her third professional win inside five months, dominating Happy Daudi with a clinical, third-round TKO finish.

She faces a formidable opponent in Koleva who took Katie Taylor to the distance back in March 2017, only to be beaten on points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Caroline Dubois gets a third-round TKO against Happy Daudi

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said: "We will witness boxing history on September 10. It is great to announce the three Team GB Olympic heroes.

"Caroline was incredible in Bournemouth. She is destined to reach the top. But this fight will be a tough step up for her against an opponent in Milena Koleva who took Katie Taylor to the limit.

"I cannot wait to see Lauren and Karriss in action on the same night too. Both have exciting futures and they will be keen to steal the limelight with impressive performances.

"There is a massive feelgood factor around Women in Sport thanks to an incredible summer of the Lionesses celebrating Euro glory and the success of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Now it is professional boxing's time to shine. We couldn't be any prouder to put on this historic show at the O2."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields reveals her thoughts on opponent Savannah Marshall ahead of their main event fight live on Sky Sports

Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports Adam Smith added: "This truly is history in the making. And adding three super talented and hugely popular Olympians to the mix makes it even better. Caroline has shown why she will be a prospect to be feared, especially with her brilliant display recently in Bournemouth.

"And both Lauren and Karriss are destined for very bright futures - Olympic 2020 medalists and now two of the brightest prospects in British boxing emerging onto the professional circuit in an era when women's sport is ascending to its rightful place alongside the men's game, inspiring a whole new generation of female athletes. I cannot wait to watch all three in action for what will be an unmissable evening at the O2."

Elsewhere on the undercard, Portsmouth's Ebonie Jones (2-0-1) faces Spanish featherweight foe Vanesa Caballero (4-15-3), as exciting American flyweight Ginny Fuchs (1-0, 1 KO) travels across the pond to take on Gemma Ruegg (5-4-0, 1 KO).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alycia Baumgardner spoke to Andy Scott ahead of her unification fight against Mikaela Mayer on September 10 and says she is excited and ready for the clash at the 02 Arena

April Hunter (5-1-0) faces Argentina's Erica Alvarez (3-6-0), whilst fellow North-East native and rising super-welterweight prospect Georgia O'Connor (2-0) looks to protect her unbeaten start in the professional ranks.

Londoner Shannon Ryan (2-0-0) makes the short Tube trip across the Jubilee Line from Neasden to North Greenwich as the super flyweight comes up against Spain's Bucha El Quaissi (3-2-3, 1 KO).

And super bantamweight sensation Sarah Leigmann (4-0, 1 KO) completes a historic all female line-up as the German fighter goes head-to-toe with Swindon's Bec Connolly (3-15-0).

The biggest fight in the history of women's boxing - Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall - is live on Sky Sports on Saturday, September 10. Be part of history and buy tickets for the London showdown here.