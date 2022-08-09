Chris Eubank Jr to fight Conor Benn on October 8 at The O2 in London

Chris Eubank Jr will fight Conor Benn in a catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8.

Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) heads into the bout off the back of a career-best performance against Liam Williams in February.

Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) most recently beat South Africa's Chris van Heerden inside two rounds.

"I grew up watching their legendary battles and always wanting to emulate that, and find my own arch nemesis… could this now be Conor Benn? We will find out," said Eubank Jr.

"He has walked the same path as I have. I know his struggle. Living in the shadow of a legend and trying to break out of that shadow and make his own name. If he can beat me, his name will be made, and he will never walk in his father's shadow again.

"It's a fight that's going to spark the imagination of the British public, that's what I'm happy about. In terms of anticipation, legacy and hype it's the biggest fight of my career."

Benn said: "This fight is for the legacy and was an opportunity I felt I couldn't pass up. My team and I had other options on the table as I'm currently ranked top five with all governing bodies at welterweight and no doubt I'm looking for a world championship fight very soon, but this fight is embedded with so much history and I know it's one the public really want to see. To me this fight is personal - it's more than titles and rankings, this is unfinished business between our families!

"All I know is that from my side, this will be an all-out war, last man standing kind of fight. Neither will give up until the last bell rings. I won't be looking to take this to the score cards though, this will be explosive from the off. I'm so up for this."

Anthony Joshua can be dangerous throughout the course of a 12-round fight, says former opponent and another ex-world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Parker was the first man to go the championship distance with Joshua when he lost the WBO belt to the then-unified champion in 2018.

The New Zealander dismissed suggestions Joshua's conditioning will let him down in his monumental rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 20.

"He can always be dangerous," Parker said of Joshua. "He possesses the natural heavyweight ability to hurt people and to hurt other heavyweights. Let's see what his plan is coming into this fight and see where his head's at. You can be physically in great shape but mentally if you're not there it's a waste of time.

"He was a good champion and he can be champion again. It's just that it's up to him now. It's up to him and his new team to make the changes that he needs to attack what Usyk's going to bring. There's a lot of support for him. Everyone's supporting him here in the UK. But also Usyk's got a lot of support as well from his home so we'll see what happens."

Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month.

The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.

Despite the verbal bards the pair have traded, two-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning WBA, WBC and IBF champion Shields is full of respect for WBO champion and fellow women's boxing trailblazer Marshall, but is determined to prove she is the queen of the ring.

"I've said for a long time, 2012, that I was the one who everyone would remember for life whether I continue boxing or not," Shields told Sky Sports.

"But the fact I continued and won the Olympics again and turned pro, and I'm one of the women who changed the game as far as equal pay, equal promotion and we're fighting to get equal fight time.

"I'm happy it's coming to fruition, that I have this opportunity and I have a great dance partner. I'm looking forward to crossing the pond and fighting against Savannah Marshall.

"It takes two great fighters to get in there and make a show. So, I'm coming over there to put on a show and show the world I am what I say I am - I'm the Greatest Woman Of All Time."

