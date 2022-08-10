Tyson Fury: WBC heavyweight champion targets comeback clash with Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against Derek Chisora.

Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC title at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport.

However, the 33-year-old seems to have already changed his mind and posted a video on social media announcing his intended comeback.

"I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora.

"I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career."

Fury beat Chisora twice early in his career, before defeating Wladimir Klitschko in his first world title fight in 2015. He also defeated Wilder twice after their first title bout ended in a split decision draw.

The undefeated Fury also posted a video on Instagram accusing Chisora of running from the fight and urging him to sign a contract.

Image: Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have already fought twice

The 38-year-old Chisora replied with his own video telling Fury to "send me the paperwork."

A fight against Chisora would immediately heighten speculation of a possible unification bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder, or Anthony Joshua.

In the same social media post, Fury announced he will be trained by former English and Commonwealth featherweight champion Isaac Lowe, having previously worked with his uncle Peter Fury, Ben Davison and, most recently, SugarHill Steward.

Image: Isaac Lowe has been announced as Tyson Fury's trainer

"Why I've chosen Isaac Lowe as my trainer, because when I was with Peter, Isaac was there," Fury said. "When I was with Ben, Isaac has always been there and when I was with SugarHill, Isaac has always been there.

"He's always given me information and he knows me better than anybody on the planet, and we're a great team. We've always been together and we're going to finish this out together.

"We've always worked very well together and here we are, about to take on a massive, massive event."