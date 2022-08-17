Deontay Wilder to return against Robert Helenius in Brooklyn on October 15

Deontay Wilder will return against Robert Helenius in Brooklyn on October 15, in the American's first fight since his trilogy defeat by Tyson Fury last year.

Wilder suffered an 11th-round stoppage loss in his third fight against Fury last October, but is now preparing for his next bout against Helenius at Barclays Center.

Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now!

Fury has since announced his retirement, although the WBC belt is yet to become vacant, while Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Anthony Joshua in Saturday's rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk erupted into a passionate song after facing Anthony Joshua ahead of their fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"It's been a long journey for me and as of today it continues. I thought so many times about whether I should stay out of the business or come back,'' said Wilder.

"Once I got my statue in my hometown and saw so many people arrive and celebrate with me and my family, to see all the emotions, grown men crying in front of their children and saying he is a real true king, made me feel like my job is not done.

"So, here I am once again, looking forward to returning to the ring. I am looking forward to coming to Barclays Center, a place where I have had my most devastating knockouts and a place I consider my second home.

"So where all my Bombzquad people at? It's time to put on your war gear. And let's go to work, baby. Bombzquad is back!"

Image: Robert Helenius has vowed to produce another upset win

Helenius has vowed to deliver a shock win over Wilder after producing back-to-back victories over Adam Kownacki.

"It's great to be back at Barclays Center in an even bigger fight than my last one. I've been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and I'm going to be ready,'' said Helenius.

""I'm going to produce an even bigger upset than I did with Kownacki. I'm going for the belt, so this is a fight to prepare me to achieve that goal.

"I can only become the best heavyweight in the world by beating the best and that's what I intend to do on October 15.''

Anthony Joshua's huge heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk is on Saturday August 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now!