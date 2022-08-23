Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter: New October date confirmed for WBA heavyweight title eliminator

Hughie Fury has confirmed that his WBA heavyweight title eliminator fight against Michael Hunter has been rescheduled for October 29, live on Sky Sports.

The original fight between the heavyweight rivals was due to take place in early July but had to be postponed due to Fury illness.

Fury, whose cousin Tyson is the current WBC heavyweight champion, has now confirmed the new date.

"There's nothing worse than having to pull out of a fight," Fury told Sky Sports News. "My path is now direct for Michael Hunter, and then onto the next."

Responding to comments from Hunter about this being a stepping stone to fight Tyson Fury, Hughie added: "He can say what he wants - at the end of the day he's getting knocked spark out.

"I don't want to devalue him, he's a good fighter and obviously no one wanted to fight him. But these are the fights I want. We'll see what he's got to bring on the night.

"I'm 100% looking forward, for the opportunity for the world titles.

Fury is 26-3 in his career while Hunter is 20-1, with his only defeat coming at cruiserweight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury vs Hunter will be a fortnight after the next Boxxer series tournament, which has been announced for Leeds on October 15.