Oleksandr Usyk's promoter says Tyson Fury clash 'in the making' after win over Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk’s huge undisputed fight against Tyson Fury is "in the making", according to the Ukrainian star's promoter.

The seismic showdown between the two unbeaten heavyweight champions has been made possible by Usyk's split decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday.

Usyk would be placing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line, with Fury staking the WBC belt, while the winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

When asked about whether the clash is going to take place, Usyk's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, told Sky Sports: "It's in the making."

Frank Warren, Fury's co-promoter, has described a potential meeting between the 'Gypsy King' and the Ukrainian southpaw as a "no-brainer", while Top Rank's Bob Arum remains "hopeful" the fight can be agreed.

"Both fighters want it," Warren said in a statement to Sky Sports. "Everyone involved wants it.

"I'm confident we can make it happen and crown Tyson Fury as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. It will be the biggest heavyweight fight in my time in boxing."

Arum added on Twitter: "Top Rank and our co-promoter, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, are hopeful we can make the biggest heavyweight championship fight since Ali fought Frazier...Fury vs. Usyk."

The WBC has asked Fury to confirm whether he intends to continue as WBC heavyweight champion by this Friday, having previously announced his desire to retire from the sport.

Fury has yet to confirm a return and responded to rumours about a potential Usyk clash on his Instagram story, where he posted: "The world's biggest fight has to be the world's biggest money. If it was AJ it would of been free, but it's not!"