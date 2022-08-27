Jared Anderson: 'I'm one of the best heavyweights in the world right now!'

Jared Anderson is a young heavyweight prospect already making waves in the sport. Only 11 fights into his professional career, he has won every one of them inside the distance.

Nor is he lacking in self-belief. He has already declared himself to be one of the best in the world right now.

Not only that, he expects to have retired in four years' time, having been heavyweight champion. At the age of just 26.

Image: Anderson has ambitions for his future (Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Coming from anyone else such claims might sound preposterous. From Anderson they are just precocious. He is 22-years-old but is a real talent. Tyson Fury, who uses him for sparring, has even backed him to eventually take over the division.

"I'm one of the best heavyweights in the world right now and I'm confident in my ability," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"I'm keen to prove myself right.

"I'm happy people are backing me but I've got my own accomplishments and my own goals that I'm setting for myself and I want to continue to get better every fight."

He added, "Everything I do will probably be, nine times out of 10, more than likely to be done before the time I turn 26 because that will probably be the time I'm done with boxing."

Anderson "100 per cent" expects to be world champion by then and potentially undisputed. "I know I'm capable of doing it," he said. "My goal is to be rich, not famous."

That might be a goal he does not accomplish. Figures in the boxing world are already taking note of Anderson. His next outing will be screened in the early hours of Sunday morning live on Sky Sports.

He boxes Miljan Rovcanin in a supporting bout on the Jose Pedraza versus Richard Commey bill at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Image: Anderson has stopped all of his opponents so far

"I think I always steal the show with just me being me. The main event is some good fighters and I wish them nothing but the best in their bout. But nine times out of 10 I'm going to be the main bout that everyone's looking forward to on a card," Anderson said.

"I'm planning on getting the job done in impressive fashion.

"Expect fast hands and another knockout.

"Everything's been good and kind of going how I want it to. We're moving really fast, only 22 and I think it's only going to get better.

"I hope to continue on with that and be successful in my career. I think I'm going at a good pace.

"A step up would be great. I can't wait for that card to get a bigger fight. Until then we're just going to keep handling the task at hand."

