Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey throw over 1100 punches in high-stakes Oklahoma showdown

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey threw over 1100 punches as they battled to a split draw in the 10-round bout at 140lbs in Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO) won the first card 97-93, Commey (30-4-1, 27 KO) took the second 96-94, but the third judge scored it 95-95.

Commey, 35, got the better of the early action before Pedraza worked his way into the contest.

Commey then suffered a nasty cut over his left eye in the sixth round before going on the defensive but the judges were unable to separate the fighters after 10 rounds of boxing.

"I was a little bit disappointed because I thought I won this fight," said Commey. "This is boxing. I'm a warrior and where I'm from, we fight."

Meanwhile, heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) kept his perfect record intact with a second-round knockout victory over Miljan 'The Serbian Stallion' Rovcanin (24-3, 16 KOs).

"Realistically, we don't know how far we are from a [Filip Hrgovic] fight," said Anderson.

"I would love that fight. Filip Hrgovic or anybody in the top 10 of the IBF or WBO, WBC. We're just looking to get some bigger names. Everybody keeps asking for bigger fights. We would love to have those bigger fights."

