Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua 'interesting' say WBC | Fury gives Joshua two possible dates for the fight

Tyson Fury has named two dates for a huge fight against Anthony Joshua, with the WBC open to the 'interesting' prospect of a British heavyweight battle.

A Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight wouldn't be blocked by an obligation on Fury's part to meet a mandatory challenger.

Fury was taking a mandatory defence when he defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium earlier this year.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports, "Fury made his mandatory defence in April. He is in a voluntary stage and the WBC will determine all mandatories of all divisions at the convention in Acapulco on November."

Heavyweights are already jostling for position to eventually become Fury's mandatory. Andy Ruiz beat Luis Ortiz in an eliminator and Deontay Wilder will box Robert Helenius in another eliminator in October.

"The WBC has sanctioned those two bouts and the Board will review each division [in November]," Sulaiman said.

It means they can't impose Joshua, who has lost his last two fights to Oleksandr Usyk, as a mandatory for the heavyweight title. But Fury could fight him as a voluntary, especially if it takes place next.

"The WBC cannot mandate such bout, that would be against the rules and against the rights of champion Fury," Sulaiman said.

But he added, "Fury vs Joshua will always be an interesting match, especially for the UK. Fury is without a doubt the best heavyweight of today and is in his prime."

London or Cardiff

After already offering Anthony Joshua a 60-40 purse split, Tyson Fury has two dates this year in mind for that potential fight.

Fury wants to take it to Wembley Stadium on November 26 or the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3.

"Why not give him 40 per cent? Give him no excuses and let's get the fight made for the British public," Fury told Talksport.

"I have seen that they are trying to wriggle a little bit with the date because we officially have Manchester United's football ground booked for November 12, however they are saying that is too short.

"So, what I have got that's even better than that is Wembley Stadium booked for November 26 of this year. And if he doesn't want to go to Wembley at the end of November, I even have a December date for him - December 3 at Cardiff.

"So, take your little pick, dosser. There's no wriggling.

"One of them is 11 weeks [away], one is 12," he added, "so if a professional athlete who is shredded all year round can't get himself in shape in three months, there is a problem."

