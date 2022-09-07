Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is 'interesting' | WBC confirm heavyweight champion Fury is in a voluntary stage

Tyson Fury's all-British heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua is an "interesting" prospect say the WBC as they confirm that Fury, their heavyweight champion, is in a voluntary stage of his career.

A Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight wouldn't be blocked by an obligation on Fury's part to meet a mandatory challenger.

Fury was taking a mandatory defence when he defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley stadium earlier this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas doesn't think that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua will happen, while heavyweight Jared Anderson is hopeful but not for this year

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports, "Fury made his mandatory defence in April. He is in a voluntary stage and the WBC will determine all mandatories of all divisions at the convention in Acapulco on November."

Heavyweights are already jostling for position to eventually become Fury's mandatory. Andy Ruiz beat Luis Ortiz in an eliminator and Deontay Wilder will box Robert Helenius in another eliminator in October.

"The WBC has sanctioned those two bouts and the Board will review each division [in November]," Sulaiman said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury has taken to social media to challenge Anthony Joshua to a fight for his WBC heavyweight title in what he says would be a 'Battle of Britain'

It means they can't impose Joshua, who has lost his last two fights to Oleksandr Usyk, as a mandatory for the heavyweight title. But Fury could fight him as a voluntary, especially if it takes place next.

"The WBC cannot mandate such bout, that would be against the rules and against the rights of champion Fury," Sulaiman said.

But he added, "Fury vs Joshua will always be an interesting match, especially for the UK. Fury is without a doubt the best heavyweight of today and is in his prime."

The biggest fight in the history of women's boxing - Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall - is live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 10. Be part of history and buy tickets for the London showdown here.