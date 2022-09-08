Claressa Shields tells Savannah Marshall: 'I'll see you on Saturday, keep my belt warm for me'

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clashed at the final press conference ahead of their undisputed middleweight championship fight this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Shields is the holder of the unified WBA, WBC and IBF 160lb titles, while Marshall holds the WBO belt. Their fight will settle which of them is the unquestioned champion of the division, but it goes beyond that too.

Marshall is the only boxer to have beaten Shields, when she outpointed her in a 2012 amateur contest. The bad blood between the two of them has been simmering in the years since then and threatened to reach boiling point ahead of Saturday's bout.

Claressa Shields exchanged furious words with Savannah Marshall and April Hunter at the media workouts.

At yesterday's public workout the two fighters had a testy exchange, with Shields lambasting Marshall for not bringing her championship belt. While Marshall has not been as established for as long as Shields at title level, victory in this fight on Saturday would be the defining moment of her career.

"It'll mean everything. All the blood, sweat and tears, everything that I went through, it'll all be worthwhile," Marshall said.

Shields was more scathing. "I've never seen someone who lives off of an amateur win for 10 years," said the American, who's won two Olympic gold medals as well as multiple professional titles in different divisions.

"It's like they're trying to erase everything I've done in the past years because I have been dominating boxing for a decade.

"She's done a great job promoting herself off of me," Shields continued. "But I put in more hard work and my accomplishments show that."

WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall believes victory against Claressa Shields will change her life forever.

Turning to Marshall, Shields declared: "I don't know why you think you're so big and so strong.

"Knocking out all these bums… It's comical.

"You stand with me, you're going to be the one asleep."

Shields offered to bet her jewel-encrusted "GWOAT" (the Greatest Woman of All Time) chain on the outcome of the bout.

"No thank you," Marshall shot back. "I don't want no one sending me jewellery, no one sending me clothes."

If Shields was offended, she didn't show it. "I'm confident, you lack confidence," she told Marshall.

"You're nothing but a bully, that's what you are," the Briton replied. "What she doesn't like is I've got an opinion.

"That's what she doesn't like.

"I watched her box in Cardiff [in her last fight] and I thought it was diabolical," Marshall added. "I'll be disappointed If I get the Claressa that turned up in Cardiff... We didn't see nothing.

"I've said I'm going to hurt you and I will."

Shields concluded: "I see you Saturday, keep my belt warm for me."

"Clock's ticking," Marshall said, "just two more days until I become undisputed middleweight champion of the world."

The biggest fight in the history of women's boxing - Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall - is live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 10. Be part of history and buy tickets for the London showdown here.