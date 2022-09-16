Arslanbek Makhmudov part of 'heavyweight renaissance' as Russian targets world title shot

Arslanbek Makhmudov's run of knockouts put him on the "radar" of Top Rank president Todd duBoef, whose aim now is to guide the fearsome heavyweight towards a world title.

The unbeaten 33-year-old, nicknamed 'Lion', has stopped all 14 of his opponents, positioning him in striking distance of a world title shot as he sits ranked at No 5 with the WBC and NO 6 with the WBA.

Makhmudov recently signed a multi-year co-promotional contract with Top Rank and DuBoef revealed how the promotional company became aware of the contender's menacing reputation.

"My matchmakers have him on our radar screen for a long time, really liked what he can do, his pedigree," DuBoef told Sky Sports.

"They love his style, think he's physically tough and he's going to be at a position too.

"He's had a little more experience than [fellow Top Rank heavyweight] Jared [Anderson] on the body of work he's had.

"I think you'll see him in the next 12 months really make some strides."

Top Rank have promoted the recent fights of Tyson Fury, the current WBC champion, while they also work with exciting contenders such as Anderson, Efe Ajagba and Sonny Conto.

DuBoef added: "Knowing you have a basket of really good young kids coming up is exciting, it's invigorating, it's 'what's next?'.

"I remember when I first came into the business it was 'what's after Tyson?' You were fortunate you had (Lennox) Lewis, (Evander) Holyfield, all these guys that were there.

"There's a heavyweight renaissance happening and I think [they are] feeding each other. These are the young prospects we'll see going forward - exciting times."

Canada-based Makhmudov will defend his NABF belt against Carlos Takam on Friday night at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal, as part of his co-promotional deal with Camille Estephan.

"I'm fortunate to work with the top promoters in the world," Makhmudov said. "This represents an important step toward achieving my goal of becoming a world champion."

"Arslanbek Makhmudov has true heavyweight knockout power, and at 6'6 and 260 pounds, he is a force of nature inside the ring," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"I look forward to working with Camille and his team at Eye of the Tiger to help Arslanbek achieve his dream of becoming heavyweight champion of the world."