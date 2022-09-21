Floyd Mayweather says he will fight Conor McGregor in 2023 boxing rematch

Floyd Mayweather has said that he will fight Conor McGregor again in 2023.

The undefeated retired boxer, who fought MMA star McGregor in 2017 in a boxing showdown, was discussing his next moves ahead of this weekend's exhibition bout with Japanese mixed martial artist and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura.

Image: Mayweather won the first meeting via TKO in the 10th round

"I want to go out there this weekend and have fun. Then I have another exhibition [in] Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023," Mayweather told The Daily Mail.

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.

"I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.

"So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

McGregor planning to box again

Speaking to Sky Sports in May, McGregor confirmed that he plans to return to boxing following his UFC return.

"Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there," he said.

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning.

"But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future."

McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg at the start of a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.