Amanda Serrano defeats Sarah Mahfoud and looks for undisputed showdown before Katie Taylor rematch

Amanda Serrano won a unanimous decision to unify the IBF belt with the WBO and WBC featherweight titles she already held.

She beat Sarah Mahfoud for all three judges, winning 99-92 and 97-93 twice, on the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker undercard at the Manchester Arena.

Serrano has moved around weight classes during her stellar career. After losing a thrilling clash with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor earlier this year, she came back down to featherweight for this fight to put her WBC and WBO featherweight titles on the line against IBF champion Mahfoud.

Image: Amanda Serrano moved down to featherweight after boxing Katie Taylor (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Serrano started with intensity, looking to walk down Mahfoud and load up with heavy punches to the body.

Serrano's southpaw left looked damaging and Mahfoud was having to get up on the balls of her feet and cycle away to her left to try to keep clear.

Her jabs though were only pawing and couldn't dissuade Serrano's advance. Serrano dug in solid shots and upped her aggression. To compound Mahfoud's problems, a clash of heads opened up a cut.

Serrano banked early rounds as she targeted the body with punches. During the first half of the fight it looked like she'd be able to grind the IBF champion down.

But Mahfoud showed heart. She found moments to dart in and throw combinations. Her punches didn't carry the same kind of threat as Serrano's but disrupted the Puerto Rican's assault and helped Mahfoud make it through to the final bell.

Serrano however was a wide unanimous victor.

Serrano now wants the fourth and final featherweight world title, the WBA belt held by Erika Cruz.

"I want the last piece of the puzzle, to become undisputed," Serrano declared afterwards. "Then the rematch with Katie Taylor.

"What better story than undisputed vs undisputed? It will add to both our legacies."