Hughie Fury pulls out of Birmingham fight with Michael Hunter due to long Covid symptoms | Trainer confirms he will return in 2023

Hughie Fury will not be fit to fight Michael Hunter on October 29 due to suffering ongoing symptoms of long Covid.

The fight, which was due to be shown live on Sky Sports, had already been rescheduled from early July due to Fury suffering with illness.

In a statement, Fury said he has been advised by doctors to rest, after not boxing for over a year.

"I am a professional boxer who needs to fight in order to pay my bills and to live," he said.

"But I have been out for over a year now and, to my frustration, I have been advised by doctors to take total rest at the moment because I'm suffering symptoms of long covid.

"I feel weak with no strength. I've had all sorts of checks and they've diagnosed me as having long covid symptoms.

"It is frustrating but there is nothing I can do if my body's not allowing me to train. I'm going to take time out for the rest of this year and pick up again next year when I've rested properly.

"I have had 29 bouts, I'm ready for big fights and my promoter has guaranteed me a big fight upon my return. If that's Michael Hunter next, that's fine. If it's someone else, that's fine as well. I think everyone knows I will fight anyone as I have done over the years."

His father and trainer, Peter, added that Fury is "sapped of all strength" and he is "taking complete rest away from boxing for the rest of this year".

"Life brings all sorts of obstacles and boxing is no different.

"Hughie is feeling sapped of all strength and the long covid diagnosis means he's taking complete rest away from boxing for the rest of this year. Health is more important than money or trying to keep everyone happy."