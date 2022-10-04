Viddal Riley joins Natasha Jonas, Ricky Hatton, Frazer Clarke, Dalton Smith and Brad Rea on November 12 live on Sky Sports

Cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley will box on the November 12 bill at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports.

Riley is a rising star in one of Britain's exciting weight classes. After scoring a spectacular first-round knockout against Jone Volau in his last fight, he intends to keep that momentum going.

"That is what we practise, that's what we try to perfect," Riley told Sky Sports. "I had a good victory last time out. I believe I couldn't do it any better than I did it.

Image: Viddal Riley's joins the the packed November 12 show (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

"Now it's just a matter of continuing the process, keep learning, keep growing."

Riley joins a stacked card on November 12 that features Natasha Jonas' world title unification with Maire-Eve Dicaire, the Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin British title fight, Brad Rea vs Tyler Denny and Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski.

The Sky Sports programme will also broadcast Ricky Hatton's exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera, which takes place in the Manchester Arena later that night on a separate promotion.

"I didn't think I would share a show with Ricky," Riley said. "You know the city is going to come out for him. They will show out for him so the atmosphere will be buzzing. Even the fight week will be buzzing. I'm excited.

"I love Manchester and I'm going to put on a show again."

At this stage of Riley's career activity is crucial. This will only be his third fight in 2022 but he wants to box again before the year is out. Riley has built a healthy following on Youtube but wants to serve a reminder that he is a serious operator between the ropes.

"I want to make sure I get this one and get another one before the end of the year," he said

Image: Riley wants to keep momentum going in his career

"I want to show that it doesn't matter what I do in my spare time, it doesn't matter what you see me do most of the time. Just know that boxing is what I do and what I always have done.

"My credentials speak for themselves as an amateur, they're going to speak for themselves as a professional and I'm happy and proud of the background that people like to put on me with this Youtuber thing because I work hard at it, I'm successful at it.

"I just know that I'm a pioneer and I'm going to continue to prosper and do things at the right time. So November 12 we fight and as I said one more before the end of the year."