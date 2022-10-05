WBC unveils new 'Elizabethan Belt' for winner of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall on October 15

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an added incentive to be victorious in the most anticipated female of all-time on Saturday October 15, with the winner to be handed the new WBC 'Elizabethan Belt'.

The World Boxing Council have today unveiled an incredible tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after the original fight date was postponed due to a 10-day period of national mourning for the late British monarch following her passing two days before the initial September 10 event at The O2 in London, England.

Now, with the new date set, history awaits the first all-female headline event in the UK capital with a commemorative title on the line. Screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Republic of Ireland, Briton Marshall will collide with American rival Shields for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world.

Celebrating the glorious 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the significance of this symbolic "Fillip" will reward a supreme female champion of boxing and further enhance the majesty of women's boxing.

"I just seen the WBC tribute belt and it's brilliant," Marshall said. "It's really good and the WBC have really pushed the boat out with that one - it's one of a kind.

On the possibility of the Elizabethan Belt heading to the USA, Marshall added: "It's not right, it's not right. It can't leave this country."

Following the death of Her Majesty, several high-profile sporting events throughout Britain were respectfully set aside and postponed, including the BOXXER card headlined by Shields and Marshall. Now, following that appropriate period of respect and reflection, the iconic all-female boxing event will take place on October 15.

Legacy to Her Majesty

The WBC 'Elizabethan Belt' is tastefully yet lavishly designed, befitting both the majesty of the woman in whose name and image it is created as well as the significance of the all-female boxing event featuring the Shields vs Marshall main event.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said: "Queen Elizabeth II will live forever in our hearts and minds, the boxing world unites to render homage to one of the greatest human beings that ever lived, here where boxing was born."

Boxing, the modern rules of which established by the Marquis of Queensbury, is a cherished part of the British sporting tradition, so much so that it is known as 'The Noble Art'. The Queen's father, King George VI was a keen boxing fan. He cheered on the victory of Randolph Turpin against Sugar Ray Robinson, absorbed by a famous radio transmission.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO & founder, added: "This is a wonderful tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in what will be an iconic event for boxing. We are hugely grateful and proud to partner with Mauricio Sulaiman and the WBC.

"The Elizabethan Belt will provide an extra special incentive for both fighters - and this incredible, commemorative championship will provide the perfect legacy for the winner."

