Conor Benn: British Boxing Board of Control confirms UK Anti-Doping investigation after failed drugs test

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) has confirmed Conor Benn is being investigated by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after failing a drugs test ahead of his cancelled clash with Chris Eubank Jr.

It was revealed just days before the scheduled catchweight fight an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug" had shown up in one of Benn's recent tests by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The BBBoC 'prohibited' the bout against Eubank Jr, which was due to take place last Saturday at The O2, stating the fight was "not in the interests of boxing".

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) refused to confirm or deny and investigation when approached by Sky Sports on Saturday, although the BBBoC have since revealed the process is already underway.

In a statement, the BBBoC said: "Following the British Boxing Board of Control Limited's decision on 4th October 2022 to prohibit the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn that was scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022, the Board is aware that it has been widely reported in the press that an 'A' sample provided by Mr. Benn to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tested positive for a prohibited substance.

"UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has launched an investigation in relation to Mr. Benn and the Board is in communication with UKAD in relation to that investigation. The Board will release further details in relation to this matter, as and when appropriate."

UKAD have yet to comment since chief executive Jane Rumble released a statement last Thursday, which read: "UKAD notes the reporting of a failed VADA test by the boxer Conor Benn with concern. UKAD acts on all reports of doping and always encourages anyone with information on suspected doping activity to come forward and share that with us."

Benn Snr defends "faithful trainer" son

Former middleweight world champion Nigel Benn defended his son, Conor, after the postponement of the fight and insisted he was a "clean athlete".

"I've been with my son for the last 10 weeks and the training has just gone absolutely the best it could ever have been," Benn Sr said in an Instagram video on Friday. "I love my son. I know he don't [sic] cut no corners, he just goes straight at it, 100 per cent. He's a faithful trainer and a clean athlete."

Benn himself appeared to take a swipe at the media's coverage of the UKAD investigation via his Instagram story on Friday, where he shared a famous quote by human rights activist Malcolm X.

The quote says: "The media is the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses."