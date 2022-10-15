Savannah Marshall says Claressa Shields is the GWOAT I Shields 'absolutely' up for rematch in USA

Savannah Marshall said Claressa Shields was undoubtedly the greatest women's boxer of all time after the American won their thrilling undisputed middleweight title bout at The O2 Arena.

Shields was the self-proclaimed GWOAT but is now seen that way by British boxer Marshall after taking Saturday's stunning, historic clash via unanimous decision.

The 27-year-old earned revenge on Marshall for inflicting the only defeat of her career - in the amateurs a decade ago - as the two headlined the first all-female bill in UK boxing history in front a sold-out crowd in London.

Marshall (right) was beaten via unanimous decision as she lost the WBO middleweight title

Speaking to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath, Marshall said: "Claressa is a brilliant fighter - not as fast as I thought! She has definitely earned the title of the Greatest Woman of All Time.

"I want to say a massive thanks to everyone who bought a ticket, I really appreciate it.

"It's amazing that two women have sold out The 02. It's unbelievable and I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart."

Shields - whose slickness and quickness earned her the judges' decision despite a valiant performance from Marshall - also reflected on a landmark night for women's boxing as well as being given a stiff examination by the Brit.

The American also said she was open to facing Marshall again in a rematch in the United States.

On potentially meeting Marshall across the pond, Shields told Sky Sports: "There was a rematch clause if there was a controversial decision but it was unanimous.

"If that's what the fans want [a rematch in the USA], then absolutely that's what we are going to do."

A tearful Shields added: "I want to thank Savannah Marshall and her whole team and the UK fans for being here because this is a special moment for women's boxing.

"Here we are in front of 20,000 fans at The O2 Arena.

"It's an unbelievable moment. It was a special night for women's boxing and I think it was fight of the year.

"[Savannah] is a tough competitor, hard fighter and has endurance - I couldn't see out of my right eye rounds 6-10 as she hit so hard.

"I am the better fighter. I feel like I am 2-0 against her as I don't think I lost in the amateurs but I guess you can say we are 1-1.

"I know I did the most work today and was winning with those combinations. I did what I do in training and I got the job done.

"I have been working hard for a very long time and no one has given me credit."