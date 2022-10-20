Natasha Jonas open to facing Claressa Shields in USA after unification clash

Natasha Jonas says she would be keen to face Claressa Shields in either the UK or US in a potential clash of world champions next year.

Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.

After becoming undisputed middleweight champion with a stunning victory over Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena on Saturday, Shields said that she would be open to returning to 154lbs, where she was formerly undisputed champion, to face Jonas.

"I would never say no," Jonas told Sky Sports. "I'm not scared to take on big challenges, as you can see from my career so far.

"I'd take her here or in the US, I think she said anyone now has to go to her turf, and I'm happy to do that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the epic between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall in a fight-of-the-year contender!

The bout will provide a direct comparison between Jonas and Shields, who comfortably out-pointed Dicaire in 2021, but was unable to stop the Canadian.

Jonas insists she won't be looking to one-up Shields by stopping Dicaire, but admits winning a third belt would only create greater excitement around the possible 2023 contest.

"I never go out looking for the knockout, so for every fight that I prepare myself for, I prepare for 10 rounds. If the opportunity comes you'd be stupid not to take it, but I never look for it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shields admitted she felt Marshall's power but proved her point and avenged that amateur defeat

"I think people will compare my performance with Shields regardless of what I do, but I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone if I'm honest. I'm just trying to go out there and be the best I can be.

"I think [winning] it would set the stage, with Claressa having previously been undisputed at that weight as well. She is definitely top two, maybe even top one pound-for-pound, so it makes for a good fight."

'Dicaire is very dangerous'

Jonas' clash with Dicaire in Manchester could end a remarkable year for the 38-year-old, which saw her finally become a world champion by stopping Chris Namus in February, before adding the WBC title by unanimously outpointing Patricia Berghult in Liverpool at the beginning of September.

While victory could catapult Jonas into what would undoubtedly be the biggest fight of her career against Shields, she is refusing to look past Canada's Dicaire.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonas became a world champion at the third time of asking by stopping Chris Namus in two rounds

"She's very dangerous, she's only been beaten by Claressa, and we saw how good she was against Marshall, so it's no disgrace being beaten by Shields," Jonas added.

"I've been fortunate enough that Berghault and Namus came in under 150lbs, but I think Dicaire is probably going to come into the ring 160-plus, so I know she's going to be big and strong, she's got good footwork and she's sharp.

"I think once you've hit a goal, the natural athlete and competitor in you will just wants to test the boundaries and make it bigger and harder. That's what I keep doing and Ben keeps providing me with the opportunities to do that. I'll never turn a good fight down."