Viddal Riley and Dylan Cheema join big Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire bill in Manchester, live on Sky Sports

Viddal Riley returns to action at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.

The rising cruiserweight prospect will meet unbeaten opponent Ross McGuigan on the undercard of Natasha Jonas' world title unification with Marie-Eve Dicaire.

Riley, coming off an eye-catching stoppage of Jone Volau, returns to the AO Arena, where he made his UK debut earlier this year beating Willbeforce Shihepo.

"My mission continues on November 12 in Manchester," Riley said, "Ross McGuigan is undefeated and will do his best to keep it that way, but I know my level and will display it in full come fight night."

But McGuigan warned, "I'm buzzing to be fighting Viddal Riley.

"I'm really looking forward to showcasing my skills on a massive platform with Sky Sports and BOXXER, where I plan to announce myself to the rest of the cruiserweight division."

Since turning professional back in 2018 Riley, a 2014 Team GB Youth Olympian, has enjoyed a flawless start to his career and built up a huge following across social media. He is intent on laying down another marker to the cruiserweight division.

BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom said: "Viddal is a very good boxer, who is still very young and should be taken very seriously.

"Viddal understands the importance of honing his craft. Training, sparring, watching, listening and learning the traditional way.

"Undefeated at 6-0, Viddal sets himself goals with each opponent and understands that hard work will push him on for domestic titles in 2023, with an ultimate focus of a world title down the line."

Image: BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom is tipping Viddal Riley for big things (Image: Lawrence Lustig)

Also on the November 12 card, Dylan Cheema will be looking to extend his unbeaten record when he fights Jordan Ellison.

Cheema became the BOXXER Series lightweight champion in April when he defeated Rylan Charlton. The Coventry fighter expects to have his legion of followers cheering him on in Manchester.

Oldham middleweight Jack Kilgannon will be keen to put on a show for the local fans as he joins the undercard.

Welterweight prospect Clark Smith, stablemate of Natasha Jonas, will be fighting in his home city as well.

