Jake Paul says he could do a WWE event with Tyson Fury but fighting Viddal Riley would be 'super interesting'

Social media personality Jake Paul is committed to his nascent boxing career, but he is open to a wrestling exhibition with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

After wearing a fat suit to jovially call out Fury on camera, Paul told Sky Sports, "Maybe a wrestling event, maybe we go WWE.

"I definitely want to take out his little brother though, Tommy. I think that's still a big fight and there's unfinished business."

Paul has been boxing though against opponents from other sports like MMA. To earn credibility eventually he will have to come against up someone with a boxing background.

Viddal Riley would fit the bill. A cruiserweight, Riley has a similar number of pro bouts to Paul, but has the amateur background that Paul doesn't. He has also previously trained Youtuber KSI and built up his own social media following.

Paul has targeted him for a future contest. "I think it would be super, super interesting," Paul told Sky Sports. "I talk about the possibility of fighting Viddal, I think it's super interesting, especially because he was KSI's trainer and the whole narrative between KSI and I. But KSI is never going to get into the ring with me.

"He [KSI] is not taking it seriously," Paul continued. "There's no way he can catch up to the level that I'm at. So I think it would be funny to prove to the world that I'm better than KSI and beat his trainer. I think it's definitely a possibility.

"It makes a lot of sense. I think we have similar records. I think the boxing world would laugh: 'you're going to lose.' I just know I would win. That's what would be great about the fight. The shock factor.

"If we could figure out the business side of it, if we could get media partners aligned to be interested in it, then I think it's a big fight."

He does though believe he would earn some respect if he wins his upcoming bout with Anderson Silva. A former UFC star, Silva is 47 years old but has beaten a boxer in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

"He's very dangerous, the man hasn't left the gym, he's on a KO streak. He's a super-freak athlete and so I can't take him lightly, he's got way more experience than me. While that age could maybe slow him down or whatever, he has all the experience that I don't have," Paul insisted. "I'm not underestimating him but I do think I will win.

"People are really going to be catching up to my skill level and reality's going to hit them in the face. But for me it's been my reality the whole entire time. After this everyone's going to be calling me out, everyone's going to want to fight me."

He maintains that some professional boxers have previously been hesitant to get in the ring with him. "They know if they get hit with this right hand then they're going to be turned into the biggest meme on the internet. So they just don't want to take that risk when it comes down to it," Paul said.

"Losing to me is probably the worst fighter to lose to in the world."

Image: Paul insists his commitment to boxing is genuine

He insisted his own dedication to boxing is genuine. "It's changed me for the better, it's helped me mature. Helped me find out who I truly am," Paul said.

"I've fallen in love with it and it's now my passion. You need passion in life and you need progress in life. Without those two things humans go insane. So it's changed my life and given me something to work towards and a goal and I feel like I've truly found my calling now."

As an outsider coming into boxing, the Youtuber gets criticised. But he reckons he is demonstrating to others in the sport how to promote yourself.

"I think people are mad at themselves actually. They're not mad at me, they're taking it out on me because they're mad at themselves," Paul said.

"I do what I want, where I want with each fight and that freedom is amazing. I want to be the model to show other fighters how to do that.

"Then they just get mad at me for that. You should just be doing what I'm doing, work, do social media. People are mad that I 'fast-tracked' to the top. No, I didn't. I filmed videos for five years straight growing my brand, growing my business, growing my own promotion, growing my Tik Tok.

"So you're mad at me but really I've been working harder than you for longer. People forget that I'm an athlete," he added. "I was an all-state wrestler… I'm from Ohio where everything is earned and nothing is given!"