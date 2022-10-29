Katie Taylor takes clear unanimous decision over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal to defend undisputed lightweight championship

Katie Taylor outpointed challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal to defend the undisputed lightweight championship at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.

Irish star Taylor was a wide unanimous victor, securing the decision 98-92 for judge Bence Kovacs, 99-91 for Karoline Puetz and by a 100-91 shutout on Victor Loughlin's card.

Carabajal had been undefeated in 19 bouts before meeting Taylor. But she had never previously boxed outside of Argentina and had never fought anyone at the champion's level. She was ultimately outclassed.

Image: Katie Taylor hails her supporters at Wembley Arena

Taylor, who turned professional at this same venue in 2016, showed superior hand speed, footwork and greater accuracy, and pressed home her advantage in the second half of the bout.

Carbajal felt the full weight of Taylor's punches in round five as the Irishwoman's timing improved and a left-right combination had the South American grimacing.

Taylor displayed her full range of skills in the seventh round and underlined her superiority with three more unanswered punches. In the eighth Carbajal was knocked off balance by two quick left hooks.

Carbajal came out swinging in the penultimate ninth round and was cut on the right side of her face following an accidental clash of heads.

Taylor had the fight won heading into the final round, but in typical fashion chased a grandstand finish as two looping right hands jolted her opponent.

"She's obviously a tough, tough fighter. She had everything to gain here tonight but I think I boxed very smart. She was awkward at times. But I'm just delighted to get the victory," Taylor said afterwards.

"Twenty-two fights, 22 wins. Still undefeated, still undisputed, that's what it's all about."

This was Taylor's seventh consecutive defence of the unified IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135lb titles and her first bout since her defining victory over great rival Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York in April.

A rematch with Serrano would be appealing but Taylor's main goal is to secure a stadium fight next.

"Regardless of whether it's Amanda Serrano or not, we want the fight at Croke Park. 80,000 people. Every single person here's going to be at it," she said.

"That would be the biggest event in women's boxing history."

