Natasha Jonas fight with Claressa Shields 'a definite possibility' for 2023, says promoter Ben Shalom

Natasha Jonas fighting fellow world champion Claressa Shields in 2023 is "a definite possibility", according to promoter Ben Shalom, but the Briton insists she will not be distracted by the possible bout.

Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.

After becoming undisputed middleweight champion with a stunning victory over Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in October, Shields said she would be open to returning to 154lbs, where she was formerly undisputed champion, to face Jonas in either the UK or the US.

"It's a definite possibility," Shalom told Sky Sports News.

"Claressa, now the biggest star in women's boxing, she's got options."

"But she sees that division and sees what a big star Tasha Jonas is, and she wants to come down 154lbs."

Jonas went up three weight divisions to claim her first world title by stopping Chris Namus in February, before adding the WBC title by unanimously outpointing Patricia Berghult in Liverpool at the beginning of September.

Along with the possibility of a meeting with Shields at 154lbs, Shalom says Jonas could also come back down in weight herself for a meeting with undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill, or a rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

"For Tasha, she's got to win this one and then she can enjoy Christmas and see," Shalom added.

"She just wants the big fights, whether that's McCaskill - the winner of her fight this weekend, whether it's Katie Taylor, but ultimately she'll fight at 140, 147, or 154.

"Claressa Shields is another fight she wants. It's incredible, she'll take any fight, and we've seen that every time."

Jonas 'not taking any notice' of Shields speculation

Dicaire promises to be the biggest challenge of a remarkable year for Jonas, with the Canadian naturally bigger than Namus and Berghult, and boasting an 18-1 record, with her sole defeat coming against Shields in 2021.

Jonas insists the potential prize of a super-fight with Shields in 2023 has not disturbed her preparations.

"I don't really take any notice," Jonas told Sky Sports News.

"If the performance in this fight doesn't happen, then that fight doesn't happen.

"So you've got to take every fight as it comes, and concentrate on the fight that's in front of you, not the ones that are ahead."

Jonas and trainer Joe Gallagher are watching all available footage of Dicaire's previous bouts, but they will not be overly reliant on taking information from the Canadian's loss to Shields.

"We go back and watch every fight," Jonas said. "There's habits that you pick up on.

"Yes, you will look at the Claressa fight, but you can't take too much out of it, because there are lots of other different factors, like we're both southpaw, so that's something different.

"I'm a little bit smaller, I might be a little bit quicker - everyone's different, so you can't take too much out of losses."

Gallagher: I told Jonas off for Shields tweet

Gallagher is also ensuring Jonas keeps her focus ahead of the Dicaire fight, and revealed he gave the former Team GB athlete a warning after seeing a social media exchange between her and Shields last month.

After Jonas told Sky Sports News she would be open to fighting Shields, the American responded to a Sky Sports Boxing Twitter post, prompting a friendly exchange between the fighters over a possible future meeting.

"Natasha walked in the other day, I saw her having some beef on Twitter, so I gave her a right telling off," Gallagher said.

"I said you can't be talking like that, you're totally disrespecting your opponent, and that comes back and bites you sometimes.

"Claressa did very well against Savannah Marshall, but I'm only interested in Marie at the moment, and we'll deal with that afterwards."