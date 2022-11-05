Chantelle Cameron defeats Jessica McCaskill to become undisputed super-lightweight champion

Britain's Chantelle Cameron took a clear unanimous decision to beat Jessica McCaskill and become the undisputed super-lightweight champion on Saturday.

At the Eithad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Cameron outboxed her American opponent over 10 rounds, to win 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94 on the judges' scorecards.

It marks the culmination of Cameron's impressive run through the sport. The fighter from Northampton, now undefeated in 17 contests, won the WBC 140lb title in 2020 and last year added the IBF belt to her collection when she beat Mary McGee.

Image: Cameron (right) overcomes McCaskill in Abu Dhabi (Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

With this victory Cameron wins the WBO and WBA championships to claim all four major titles.

Beating McCaskill is especially impressive as the American, who lost a lightweight world title fight to Katie Taylor in 2017, was the reigning undisputed champion up at welterweight.

Image: Cameron is now the undisputed super-lightweight champion

Bivol notches another victory

On the same bill Russia's Dmitry Bivol returned to action after upsetting Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez earlier this year. He defended his WBA light-heavyweight title against another Mexican fighter, Gilberto Ramirez.

Unbeaten in his 44 previous fights, Ramirez had been a super-middleweight world champion and, after moving up to light-heavy in 2019, was having his first world title fight at 175lb against Bivol.

Bivol proved to be a cut above. He took over the contest and ultimately outclassed Ramirez, winning widely on the cards. He took a unanimous decision, 118-110 and 117-111 twice.

On the undercard Manchester's Zelfa Barrett put in a gutsy effort against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the vacant IBF super-featherweight title but was stopped in nine rounds.

The title had been stripped from Wales' Joe Cordina after he was injured and Barrett stepped up for this contest.

The Englishman dropped Rakhimov with an excellent uppercut. But when Barrett was on shaky legs Rakhimov put him down twice to take a stoppage victory.

Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai had his third professional fight and went the distance for the first time, beating Gohan Rodriguez Garcia on a split decision.

Older brother, boxing for the first time since he lost his world title to Roman Gonzalez in 2020, beat Jerald Paclar but had to pick himself up off the canvas to fight his way through to claim a unanimous decision.