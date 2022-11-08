Could Lauren Price vs Claressa Shields be the first UK stadium fight in women's boxing? 'We expect Price to become a household name'

After Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall filled the O2 Arena and drew in two million viewers, the next frontier for women's boxing to cross is to have a stadium fight.

Katie Taylor has already said one of her dreams is to box at Croke Park in Ireland. It raises the question as to what will be the first fight in women's boxing to headline at a UK stadium.

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price is only two fights into her professional career. But her success as an amateur boxer suggests she has the gifts, eventually, to rival Shields.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lightweight champion Katie Taylor believes the historic all-female card of Claressa Shields versus Savannah Marshall represents a watershed moment for the sport of boxing

Price won every major medal in the amateur ranks, taking gold at the Commonwealth Games, European Games and world championships as well as starring in Tokyo when she triumphed at the Olympic Games last year.

She was a major signing for BOXXER, who staged Shields-Marshall, and promoter Ben Shalom intends to build Price's profile significantly within the next two years.

Price is a welterweight, but won Olympic gold at middleweight so she can perform in the higher divisions. Shields, now the undisputed middleweight champion, has previously won titles at super-welter so there is a natural weight for a future fight to be made at.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price says she caught her opponent with some big shots after earning a fourth-round stoppage against Timea Belik

With Price being from Wales, the Principality stadium with its retractable roof is an ideal venue for big-time boxing as well.

That kind of event would be years in the making, as Price progresses as a fighter and for interest in such a match-up to build. But it is a long-term goal.

"Lauren's starting out but potentially she has the following and the loyalty from the Welsh support, the fact that she's an MBE. She's similarly decorated to Claressa and she'll look at Claressa as someone that shows how much success you can have in women's boxing," Shalom told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tokyo gold medallist Lauren Price eases to victory on her pro debut against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley Arena

"Also [Shields won two Olympic] gold medals, gone on to world titles, multiple unifications. Lauren Price looks at Claressa Shields and believes that she can achieve what Claressa has and ultimately Lauren's another one that can fight comfortably at different weights as we saw at the Olympics and as we've seen now.

"So yes she'll be looking at Claressa Shields. Claressa Shields is only 27 years old and so she's going to be around for a huge amount of years. Lauren, we expect to become a household name in 12, 18 months in the UK on Sky and that will be a super super-fight once Lauren's ready."