Adam Azim is 'the brightest talent in British boxing' says promoter Ben Shalom as he signs long-term deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports

Adam Azim has signed a new long-term, multi-year fight deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports.

Azim has been on a blistering run of knockout wins this year already and on Sunday November 27 will have only the seventh fight of his professional career when he steps up another level to take on experienced campaigner Rylan Charlton.

The 20-year-old super-lightweight has committed his future to BOXXER and Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azim catches Michel Cabral with a vicious body shot and a swift combination to the head to finish things off in the first round

Azim (6-0, 5 KOs) said: "You have only seen a glimpse of what I can do with these quick KOs, I am going to send shockwaves through the sport of boxing with electric performances. I was born to do this and I can't wait to have these big fights on Sky Sports.

"I want to thank everyone involved in getting this deal done, my manager and trainer Shane McGuigan and the teams at BOXXER and Sky Sports. This is going to be a great ride!"

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom has identified Azim as a fighter who has turned professional young but has the potential to go all the way to the very top of the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Super-lightweight prospect Adam Azim believes Rylan Charlton's aggressive front-foot style will be perfect for him, with the pair set to clash on November 27

"There's something about them and there's something very special. The satisfaction we have from finding Adam, managing to sign him young and we believe he's everything that the sport needs going forward. He's the brightest talent in British boxing," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"On a few fights, because of his exciting style, the numbers he does is enormous. In 18 months, even in 12 months' time he's going to be one of the biggest names in British boxing."

Their confidence in him is a sign that Azim will move quickly. "We don't want to put too much pressure on his shoulders but it seems like he was born to do it," Shalom said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam and Hassan Azim joined Fenners and Jimmy Bullard in the Soccer AM studio, as they discussed how they got into boxing and the influence of Amir Khan

"He doesn't feel pressure, he's never been nervous, he's so excited to fight. He loves fighting. That's the thing as well when you see people that genuinely believe they're destined for greatness and for world titles, they're not bothered about taking shortcuts, they're not bothered about earning pay cheques, they want to move the fastest that they can.

"Ultimately he's so dedicated to the sport. He fights in such a way, with such power that nobody we've got in that lightweight division has. I think he's something completely new and I think he's going to shock a lot of people. He wants to be a world superstar and very quickly we're going to see him climb those rankings.

"I feel like we do have the biggest potential talent in the sport. I can't wait to see him develop over the next 12 months."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azim was pleased to get his third successive first-round stoppage after an impressive KO against Cabral

It is a mark of Azim's own ambition too. At his age, he has so many more years to come in the sport he does not need to rush.

"He can do very special things," Shalom said. "I know his dedication to the sport as well. He's got 10, 15 years potentially in the sport but ultimately he wants to achieve his ambitions whilst he's young.

"He needs to, he feels like, become a world champion before he's 22 years old. He's 20 now he's got two years to do that. It's exciting because Kell Brook, Amir Khan, a lot of fighters, the biggest stars are coming towards the end of their career, the biggest stars in boxing at the moment, even in the heavyweight division. So you need to know where the future's coming from. Adam being so young and being so talented, it gives the sport overall something to get excited about."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azim showed off his jump rope skills in front of Jimmy Bullard and Fenners in the Soccer AM studio

"Azim is one of the talents that have been earmarked to carry the sport forwards. His next fight will be different as well. It will take place in the afternoon on Sunday November 27. The aim is to reach a new audience.

"British boxing needs innovation and we want people to really enjoy boxing," Shalom added. "This event in particular will be a new experience in boxing, a new broadcasting experience and we expect to have a huge audience at that time.

"The more the sport can be seen to innovate the more fans it's going to win."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development, said: "Adam Azim oozes class. Sizzling speed, knockout power, and those electrifying ring celebrations. Adam has the X-Factor.

"There is a long way to go and he needs to be truly tested as he rises through the levels. But there are shades of a young Naseem Hamed and he could be a future superstar. We can't wait to be part of that journey on Sky."

Azim's manager and head trainer, Shane McGuigan, added: "This is a groundbreaking deal for Adam Azim and Sky Sports. I am thrilled to get this over the line with BOXXER and Sky.

"Adam is a generational talent who is developing at real speed and Sky Sports is the perfect platform to showcase him on his rise to the top of the sport."