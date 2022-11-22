Natasha Jonas would target KO win over Katie Taylor in rematch and British star could also feature in Claressa Shields' plans

Katie Taylor or Claressa Shields remain major targets for Natasha Jonas.

Jonas won her third world title belt earlier this month. The Liverpool star will box next in early 2023 but is looking for the biggest fights available.

"I think for the very first time in my whole career I'm in the driving seat," Jonas told Sky Sports.

Jonas lost a narrow decision to Taylor last year on a behind-closed-doors event. It's a bout that deserves a crowd.

"You can't do a Croke Park with a nobody. She's got options as well," Jonas said.

"I'm maybe not the highest on her list but it's a conversation that I'd like both managers to have and if the fight can be made I'd love to come to Croke Park and if she wants to come to Anfield for the return she's welcome. I want to be in the biggest fights."

Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher is so confident his fighter would win a rematch, he's predicting a knockout victory.

"Now Natasha's become world champion, she's got a lot more belief. She's been with the bigger girls, hitting harder," he said.

"I'd pick Tasha to beat Katie this time round and if Tasha turns up like she has been the last few fights, I think she's carrying enough power that she could most probably stop Katie.

"Last time in lockdown it was a brilliant fight. You only have to look at the scorecards, round nine I think cost us the fight, we won round 10, so we were one round from winning.

"That rivalry is always going to be there. Natasha wants to avenge that," he added. "You always have to dream big.

"This time I think Natasha won't leave it till the scorecards if they fight."

Equally Jonas has no fear of taking on Claressa Shields, even though the American is now the undisputed middleweight champion.

"The same with Katie Taylor. I'm going in with nothing to lose," Jonas said. "There's no pressure on me, all the pressure's on Katie or Claressa. And I can say I've been in with the top two and I can choose who the GWOAT [Greatest Woman of All-Time] is!"

It's Jonas' punch power that gives her the confidence for that fight.

"It's no secret that I'm not a big 154lbs. So I definitely wouldn't be going up to 160lbs. She has made 154lbs. She has said that she would come back down and she wants the Ring belt title back," Jonas explained.

"That's one of the more fruitful options. She's a very good champion. We've seen her against Savannah [Marshall] in a brilliant fight and probably one of her career best performances in my opinion. But I'm not Savannah.

"(Marie-Eve) Dicaire was a naturally bigger girl," Jonas continued. "After speaking to Dicaire she was shocked by how powerful I was. So just because I'm little doesn't mean I can't bang.

"You know what Joe's like. We always come up with a plan and a good plan. I try and stick to it as best I can!"

It's a fight that Shields welcomes too. Her promoter Dimitry Salita told Sky Sports, "Claressa's goal has always been to make the biggest and best fights to drive the sport of women's boxing to new heights. Claressa loves the UK boxing fans and is definitely keen on coming back to participate in more super-fights.

"The fight with Natasha Jonas is something that we are interested in exploring. With Claressa's 'Herstoric' victory over Savannah Marshall, the excitement and respect from the UK boxing fans has been absolutely incredible. The fight with Jonas makes a lot of sense.

"As seen by Claressa's incredible unmatched resume which includes a pro debut win over current unified super-middleweight world champ Franchon Crews she wants every fight to be most exciting and memorable."

Jonas will consider other options as well. There's Terri Harper at super-welterweight. Jonas could start to move back down in weight and wants to become a two-weight world champion. That would bring Jessica McCaskill or Chantelle Cameron into the frame.

"We are just waiting to get everything on the table to see which [option] is the best one for me," Jonas said.

"I'll make the best decision for me."