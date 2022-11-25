Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'

While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace.

He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top of the sport together.

The dream, one day, is for them both to be world champions together.

"That's right, of course. Adam's moving faster than me which is okay by me because Adam's always been a record-breaker," Hassan Azim told Sky Sports.

"Adam's a superstar and Adam's a gifted kid as well, Adam moves faster than me, that's fine," he added. "I'm going to get there. I will get there. All in time. Trust the process."

Hassan Azim is content to proceed at his own rate of progression.

"There's loads of people that believe in me and believe in Adam as well. Adam's moving at a faster pace than me," he said.

"I'm actually sticking to my plan, which is taking my time, enjoying the game, learning the pro game. Like I did in the amateur game. I'm not looking too ahead, I'm not rushing. I'm at my own pace and everything's going really well. I am getting the recognition."

That approach worked for him as an amateur. Adam Azim won every national title going as a Junior and Youth boxer, but Hassan Azim was also highly successful in the unpaid code. Most impressively he won a bronze medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Image: Hassan Azim (left) dreams of ruling alongside his brother Adam as a world champion

"I had no belief that I was going to tick all the boxes [as an amateur. But] I achieved, I conquered just because I was taking my time with it, I was enjoying it and just ticking the boxes as I'm climbing up the ladder basically, not looking too far ahead. That's really good history there for me," he said.

"I feel like a lot of people are forgetting what I've done in the amateurs. They're just thinking signing with Sky Sports - it was all luck. I worked hard. I worked hard to get to this point.

"I was a great amateur. I feel like no one knows about it," he added. "I didn't just sign with Sky Sports and be on TV because of Adam or because of luck - no it was because I worked hard and I won multiple titles and I've beaten great fighters."

He's certain the same measured approach will pay dividends for him in the end as a professional.

"I'm always improving, I'm always getting better. My mind is always focused. I just want to get better and better. I feel like I am getting better and better," he said.

First, he will fight alongside his brother on Sunday afternoon at Alexandra Palace in London.

"I'm not nervous for my fight or Adam's fight," he said. "It's going to be such a blessed day. Our camps have been tough but we've managed to get through it together and we've done really well and we're improving as well. We haven't left no stone unturned.

"It will be a good memory to have."

Watch the Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton show from 3pm this Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena or Sky Showcase.