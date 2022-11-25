Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton, Mikael Lawal vs David Jamieson: What time are they in the ring on Sunday? How can I watch?

Adam Azim will face a key test when he takes on Rylan Charlton in the headline bout on the BOXXER: Breakthrough card this afternoon.

The television broadcast will start at 3pm on Sunday (November 27). It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase.

The broadcast, beginning at 3pm and finishing at 7pm this Sunday, is therefore starting once the Belgium-Morocco World Cup football match is over and finishes before the start of the Spain-Germany game.

The show opens with a 10-round English super-welterweight title fight between Sam Gilley and Sean Robinson.

Gilley is coming off a thrilling defence against Drew Brown that he won by stoppage but in Robinson meets an opponent who knows him well and is determined to make an impact at title level himself.

After the Lerrone Richards versus Zak Chelli fight was called off due to Richards feeling unwell, that will be followed by the British cruiserweight title fight between Mikael Lawal and David Jamieson.

Lawal's original opponent Deion Jumah was forced out of the contest and forced to retire due to an eye injury. Jamieson steps in for a big opportunity to fight for the British title and try to get revenge against Lawal, who beat him in a fast paced three-round tournament bout in 2019.

The start time for the Azim vs Charlton main event will depend on how long the previous bouts run but it will be between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday.

Users of the Sky Sports app will be able to score all the televised bouts in real time with the new Viewers' Verdict experience.

Sky Sports viewers' overall scores will be shared during the live broadcast itself.

There will be a free stream to watch more action from the undercard on the Sky Sports website and Youtube channel, featuring Hassan Azim, Rhys Edwards and more, from 12.45pm.

