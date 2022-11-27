Adam Azim: Amir Khan issues warning after Shane McGuigan calls for young start to be 'catapulted' up rankings

Amir Khan has warned Adam Azim should continue to be "steadily" progressed through the super-lightweight ranks, after another thrilling knockout victory for the 20-year-old sensation.

Azim responded to a step up in the level of his opponent by stopping Rylan Charlton inside two rounds on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, taking his professional record to 7-0.

In the aftermath of Azim's latest brilliant display, which was very nearly a fourth successive first-round stoppage, his trainer Shane McGuigan said his fighter should be "catapulted up the rankings" in attempt to find tougher opponents.

"He's the most talented fighter I've ever trained," McGuigan said.

"He needs more tests, he needs more rounds. We thought we were going to get that today with Rylan Charlton and we didn't.

Adam Azim produced a sensational second-round stoppage against Rylan Charlton at the Alexandra Palace, maintaining his unbeaten record in stunning style.

"So he's just got to get catapulted up through the rankings.

Sunday's victory was Azim's fifth of 2022, but the explosive nature of his performances means he has contested just eight rounds under the lights this year.

While agreeing Azim remains on course to become world champion at a remarkably young age, Khan says his management must be wary of taking on too much too soon.

Adam Azim gives his reaction to a hugely impressive victory against Rylan Charlton inside two rounds, with Ben Shalom also delighted by the bout

"You don't want to move him too quick, because you can just get beat by someone with more experience," said Khan, who became a world champion at the age of 22.

"Sometimes you need more than power and speed, you need to have the experience under your belt.

"So I think you still have to keep him moving steadily, step by step, and I'm sure he will be one of the youngest world champions if he's managed the right way."

Adam Azim makes a soulful entrance to the ring as he looks to maintain his perfect professional record against Rylan Charlton

Having watched Azim headline a show for the first time, a rare feat for a boxer in their seventh fight, his promoter Ben Shalom said the sport's fans were "witnessing history".

"It's a pleasure to be here, he's a special, special talent that I've never seen before and what a future we've got," Shalom said.

"British boxing has a future superstar on its hands."