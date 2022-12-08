Caroline Dubois aims to complete her apprenticeship and challenge for titles in 2023: 'I want to be remembered as a great fighter'

Caroline Dubois intends to complete her professional apprenticeship this year and challenge for a world title before the end of 2023.

It means she is going into her December 17 bout in Bournemouth against Sofia Alejandra Rodriguez, live on Sky Sports, determined to make a mark.

"She's never been stopped before," Dubois said of her opponent. "She's experienced in terms of the pro game, she's been all around, she's fought many rounds.

"This is the pro game, the entertainment business so I want to put on a good show and a good performance and get the victory and hopefully a stoppage.

"That's the statement and every time I want to make a statement. For myself it would just be a statement and show how much I've improved, if I can get the stoppage.

"It would make Christmas and eating much more enjoyable if I know I've done something no one has done before."

It will be her fifth contest in her first year as a professional boxer. She believes a good win would complete the learning phase of her career.

Her goal this year has been: "Just getting into the ring and putting on dominant performances, not losing a round, not losing a second.

"This has definitely been an apprenticeship year," she added. "I always said the first year I want to learn. I just want to get in the ring and I just want to be used to fighting under the lights, fighting in front of the crowds, fighting as a pro and next year I want to step up."

In her division, there are big names for her to challenge. Those will be the fights Dubois looks for in 2023.

"There are so many big fights in female boxing. The weight that I'm in, lightweight, the weight above, the weight below, 140lbs, 135lbs, 130lbs, those are big weights for female boxing and I'm there, I'm in it and I just can't wait to be involved in fights like that," she told Sky Sports.

But that would mean fighting for a world title sooner rather than later.

"That's what I want. There are so many names that I'm seeing and I'm imagining myself being in there with them," Dubois said.

"So I just can't wait for that moment. There's a saying what's for you won't pass you by and I'm just waiting for that moment to come."

She'd welcome a chance to fight Mikaela Mayer, especially if that would put her in line, eventually, for a shot at Katie Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion.

"I've heard that [Mayer] wants to move up to 135lbs and try and get a fight with Katie Taylor," Dubois said.

"I know she wants the rematch with Alycia [Baumgardner] and I get that. She wants to right that wrong, it was a very close fight. But I feel like if she moves up there's so many opportunities for her.

"Me and her that would be mega, I would love that. She's somebody that I've watched for a very, very long time. I've sparred her before and I would love to fight her."

Katie Taylor, unbeaten as well as undisputed, is a modern great. But fighters like Dubois dream of getting the chance to take her on.

"I don't know if that's going to happen, there's a million people ahead of me! But if there's a chance that I can get in contention and be the one to be there, I'll be there, I'll be ready," Dubois said.

"I always say I want to be remembered as a great fighter. Not just a great female fighter but a great fighter in general and I'm seeing it now. I'm seeing those steps coming into play where people are getting respected just for being good fighters and I can't wait to be one of those."