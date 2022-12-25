Joseph Parker sacrifices Christmas in NZ to stay in UK and prepare for fight: 'Tyson Fury has invited me over'

For Joseph Parker it will be lonely this Christmas, lonely and cold as he heads to Morecambe to prepare for his next fight.

The former world champion could be back home with his family in New Zealand, enjoying the sun and summer there.

Instead, he will be alone in Morecambe with nothing but his own Christmas tree to keep him company.

Parker fights on January 21 against Jack Massey on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson and Gary Logan discuss which fights they'd most like to see happen in 2023.

So he will remain in the UK where he trains at Tyson Fury's gym with coach Andy Lee.

"A lot of people are saying 'why are you coming back to Morecambe when it's nice and sunny in New Zealand? Nice summer, you've got your family there, you've made some money and you've achieved some good things,'" Parker said.

"I'm just going to stay and focus. That's why I left my family, so I could put in the work."

He has had a hard year. Parker boxed once in 2022 and suffered a punishing defeat to Joe Joyce in September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson and Gary Logan debate whether Savannah Marshall's epic clash with Claressa Shields was the best fight of 2022.

Yet his enthusiasm for boxing remains undimmed. He is determined to work his way back to the top next year, starting off with the Massey fight.

"I was at home training but my wife said, 'You need to get a fight.' I was training with no purpose and she said, 'Get back over to England and train and fight again.' That's why I'm here, thanks to my wife!" Parker said.

"Me and Andy Lee trained this week but he has rightly gone back to spend Christmas with his young family.

"It's just me and this Christmas tree."

Parker won't be taking part in any festivities.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe says the undercard fight against Krzysztof Glowacki has to be the last test before he gets a shot at the world title.

"Everyone here in Morecambe has been very accommodating. I have been invited to so many houses and people's gatherings but I don't want to get sick and I don't want to have any possibility of getting ill just before a fight so I want to do everything right and stay healthy," he said.

"Tyson has asked me to come over for dinner," Parker added. "I'll probably pop by to Tyson and say, 'What's up, Merry Christmas.

"I want to go wrap me a present and I'll put it under the Christmas tree and I'll wake up on Christmas Day and wonder what I got," he laughed. "I'm going to sit down next to the tree and sing a song."

These are the sacrifices he's prepared to make as he pursues his sport.

"I just love boxing. I love the challenge. I think a lot of fighters, they love the challenge of boxing. It's not only the training it's the challenge of who's in front of you. You study, you pick them apart, you watch and you learn," he said.

"I have everything I need. All I want to do is train and fight."