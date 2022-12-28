Martin Bakole wants to avenge his defeat to Michael Hunter in his next fight

Martin Bakole wants to fight for heavyweight redemption against Michael Hunter and then set up a title clash with Daniel Dubois.

America's Hunter scored a shock upset win over Bakole in 2018. But since then Bakole, from Congo and now based in Scotland, has been on an impressive winning streak that's included victories over Sergei Kuzmin and most recently Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka.

Now Bakole is eager to settle the score with Hunter.

"We have no qualms whatsoever fighting him," his trainer Billy Nelson told Sky Sports. "We'd gladly fight him in March if Josh Taylor is fighting Jack Catterall, no problem about it."

He is convinced Bakole would be a very different fight for Hunter in a rematch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson and Gary Logan discuss which fights they'd most like to see happen in 2023.

"In no way shape or form am I trying to take anything away from Michael Hunter. He's a very good fighter. But I can assure you that was nothing, nothing like the real Martin Bakole [in the first fight]," Nelson said.

"All you've got to do is watch the Mariusz Wach fight where he knocked him out. He stopped him quicker than [Alexander] Povetkin, [Wladimir] Klitschko, all these guys.

"Not many British guys were willing to go over to Paris and fight the Olympic gold medallist in Paris. [Bakole] gave him the biggest beating of his life.

"We need to give Martin Bakole a lot more credit and recognition than what he's getting."

In the WBA rankings Hunter is rated the number one heavyweight contender and Bakole number two, after Oleksandr Usyk their 'super' champion and Daniel Dubois who holds a 'regular' WBA belt.

Nelson wants Bakole to fight Hunter in a final eliminator for Dubois' title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson and Gary Logan debate whether Savannah Marshall's epic clash with Claressa Shields was the best fight of 2022.

"It's a final eliminator for Daniel Dubois," Nelson said. He suspects too that once Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight, after that the WBA's full championship could become vacant as the winner likely will be unable to accommodate all the different mandatory challengers for different belts.

"Let's look at the bigger picture. If Usyk and Fury fight, the probability is the WBA will get relinquished and then Dan will need to fight somebody and if you've fought a final eliminator then the high probability is you're fighting the guy that's won the final eliminator.

"You could be looking at the winner fights Daniel for the full world title."

"We'd fight Daniel any time," Nelson added. "When they [Bakole and Dubois] were sparring he was like rabbit in the headlights.

"Martin would absolutely obliterate Daniel Dubois."