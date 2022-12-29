Jared Anderson: Bob Arum says 2023 is the year he becomes a real top contender for the heavyweight title

Jared Anderson will emerge as a 'real top contender' for a world heavyweight title after his recent demolition of Jerry Forrest, says promoter Bob Arum.

Anderson has been America's most impressive heavyweight prospect this year. In 2023 he's expected to make the breakthrough into the world-class arena.

He boxed earlier this month, taking on Forrest, a gatekeeper who had gone 10 rounds with Carlos Takam and Kubrat Pulev as well as drawing with Michael Hunter and Zhilei Zhang.

Toledo's Anderson demolished him in just two rounds, unleashing an unrelenting torrent of punches when Forrest clipped him early on.

Still only 23 years old, Anderson is ready to advance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jared Anderson continued his menacing 100 per cent knockout record as he stopped Jerry Forrest in New York and then challenged British rivals Dillian Whyte and Daniel Dubois

Looking ahead to 2023, his promoter Arum said: "This is going to be a big year for Jared. He's come along. He's gone from a prospect to a contender, or the fringe of being a contender. I look at '23 as the year Jared Anderson will become a real top contender for the heavyweight title.

"I think the kid is massively, massively talented. I think that he will really shine next year."

WBC king Tyson Fury has 'agreed' a deal with WBA, IBF and WBO belt holder Oleksandr Usyk for an undisputed title fight next year.

The way Anderson is performing, it might be hard to find opponents to match him with, as he attempts to secure his own shot at a world champion.

"Money always solves the problem," Arum said. "I think a lot of guys are going to test Jared and let's see.

"So far I've been so pleased with his development and his career that I think he's done extraordinarily well."

Image: Promoter Bob Arum (left) wants to bring Anderson to the UK

Arum's promotional company have positioned a host of quality boxers, like Keyshawn Davis and Shakur Stevenson, for major fights next year.

"That's what you have to do because guys reach the top and then you have to get the next group. I think Top Rank has the best collection of young talent that anybody has in boxing. I'm very proud of them. They're great kids, the ones you mentioned and others," the veteran promoter said. "There's Xander Zayas, he's really becoming a rock star.

"I'm looking forward to the further development of these guys. You almost feel paternal to them because you were there for their first professional fight and you've seen them develop so you're really invested in their career."

He'd like to have fighters like Anderson compete in Britain. "You've got to bring them over to the UK. It's such a big market that we want to showcase these guys in the UK, just the way UK fighters have always wanted to come to the United States to be showcased," Arum said.

"The UK is becoming a major, major market for boxing. It was always big but now it's huge so of course we're going to bring them over there."