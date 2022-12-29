Gervonta Davis released on bail following domestic violence charge

Gervonta Davis was arrested on Tuesday in Florida on a misdemeanour domestic charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office; the former world champion is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7

Gervonta Davis was released on bail on Wednesday after being jailed in Florida on a domestic violence charge.

According to a Broward County Sheriff's Office incident report, Davis allegedly struck a woman on the right side of her head with a "closed hand type slap" in Parkland, Florida on Tuesday afternoon, before being jailed on a misdemeanour domestic charge of battery causing bodily harm.

The report states that the woman, who doesn't live with Davis and whose name was redacted, suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth.

Davis was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the alleged incident, according to the report.

Following his release on a $1,000 bond on Wednesday, Davis denied the allegations in a since-deleted social media post.

Image: Davis last fought in May

The 28-year-old, who is one of the biggest stars in American boxing, is scheduled to face Hector Luis Garcia in Washington on January 7.

The event's promoter, Showtime, have told ESPN that they are aware of the situation and looking into it.

Davis, who has won all 27 of his professional bouts, was then expected to face fellow unbeaten fighter Ryan Garcia in a much-anticipated contest in April.

The Baltimore boxer previously faced two misdemeanour battery charges following a February 2020 incident where video allegedly showed him grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat at a charity basketball game.

Davis is also set to appear in court in February for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020.